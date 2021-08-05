Natural Menthol Market May Set a New Epic Growth Story | Tienyuan Chem, Arora Aromatics, Fengle Perfume

Latest business intelligence report released on Global Natural Menthol Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Natural Menthol market outlook.

List of Key Players Profiled in the study includes market overview, business strategies, financials, Development activities, Market Share and SWOT analysis:

BASF SE (Germany), Symrise AG (Germany), Nantong Menthol Factory (China), Takasago (Japan), Tienyuan Chem (Singapore), Arora Aromatics (India), Fengle Perfume (China), Swati Menthol & Allied Chem (India), Nectar Lifesciences Ltd (India), Bhagat Aromatics (India)

Brief Overview on Natural Menthol:

Natural menthol is isolated from the flowering plants of the Mentha genus. It is a waxy, crystalline substance, clear or white in color, which is solid at room temperature and melts slightly above. Additionally, natural menthol has physiological properties, most notable of which are topical cooling and anesthetic effects through the activation of TRPM8 sensory nerve receptors. Menthol is the most commonly marketed cigarette flavor, representing approximately 10% of the global cigarette market this is anticipating the growth of the natural menthol market over the forecast period.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand for Natural Menthol from the Emerging Economies like India and China

Opportunities:

Increasing Use of Natural Menthol for Tobacco and Cigarettes creates Opportunity For Market

Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Urbanization and Rising Disposal Income of People Globally

Rising Demand from the Pharmaceutical Industry

Segmentation of the Global Natural Menthol Market:

by Type (Food Grade Menthol, Pharmaceutical Grade Menthol), Application (Pharmaceuticals, Confectionaries, Tobacco, Oral Hygiene, Other)



Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data – 2016-2020

The base year for estimation – 2020

Recent Estimated Year – 2021

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Summarized Extracts from TOC of Global Natural Menthol Market Study

Chapter 1: Exclusive Summary of the Natural Menthol market

Chapter 2: Objective of Study and Research Scope the Natural Menthol market

Chapter 3: Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis

Chapter 4: Market Segmentation by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2026

Chapter 5: Decision Framework

Chapter 6: Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 8: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

