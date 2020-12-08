December 8, 2020

$ 636.7 Billion Worth “Long Steel Market”, Led by Arcelor Mittal, Gerdau S.A and more

ReportsnReports published a research report on “Long Steel Market” – Industry Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2025. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Long Steel Market size is estimated to be USD 527.0 Billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 636.7 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2020 to 2025.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Long Steel Market:

  • Arcelor Mittal (Germany)
  • Gerdau S.A. (Brazil)
  • Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (Japan)
  • POSCO (South Korea)
  • Nucor Corporation (US)

Based on process, the long steel market has been classified into basic oxygen furnace and electric arc furnace. The basic oxygen furnace segment is projected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to its advantages.BOF is adopted by large players in the long steel market.

Based on product type, the long steel market has been classified into rebar, merchant bar, wire rod, rail, and others. Among these, the rebaris projected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. Rebar is mainly used as a reinforcement in steel to increase its tensile strength.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Unit Considered

1.6 Stakeholders

1.6.1 Limitations

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Market Definition And Scope

2.2 Base Number Calculation

2.3 Forecast Number Calculation

2.4 Market Engineering Process

2.4.1 Top-Down Approach

2.4.2 Bottom-Up Approach

2.5 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

2.6 Assumptions

2.7 Research Data

2.7.1 Secondary Data

2.7.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.7.2 Primary Data

2.7.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.7.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.7.2.3 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews

3 Executive Summary

