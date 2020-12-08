December 8, 2020

Tactical Optics Market worth $13.0 billion by 2025 | Leonardo S.P.A, Bae Systems, Plc, Elbit Systems Ltd and more.

ReportsnReports published a research report on “Tactical Optics Market” – Industry Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2025. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Tactical Optics Market size is projected to grow from USD 9.7 Billion in 2020 to USD 13.0 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Tactical Optics Market:

  • Leonardo S.P.A.
  • Bae Systems, Plc
  • Elbit Systems Ltd.
  • Kongsberg Gruppen As
  • L3harris Technologies
  • Lockheed Martin Corporation
  • Northrop Grumman Corporation
  • Raytheon Company
  • Thales Group
  • Saab Ab
  • Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd
  • Flir Systems, Inc.
  • Israel Aerospace Industries
  • Wuhan Joho Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Aimpoint
  • Atn Corporation
  • Bushnell Corporation
  • Burris Company, Inc.
  • Leupold & Stevens, Inc.
  • Nightforce Optics
  • Sig Sauer, Inc.
  • Sightmark
  • Trijicon Inc.
  • Vortex Optics

Based on product, the cameras & displays segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to an increase in the number of platforms where these cameras & displays are mounted. Armored vehicles, such as Main Battle Tanks (MBTs), are equipped with multiple electro-optic cameras and thermal cameras for drivers’ navigation, commander sights, and gunner sights.

Based on platform, the ground segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the tactical optics market in 2020. The ground segment includes tactical optics for dismounted soldiers, border surveillance, and armored vehicles. This segment is driven by the increased demand for soldier-based tactical optics, such as riflescopes and handheld devices.

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Markets Covered

1.2.2 Regional Scope

1.2.3 Years Considered For The Study

1.3 Currency & Pricing

1.4 Usd Exchange Rates

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Market Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

……………………..CONTINUED

