Tactical Optics Market worth $13.0 billion by 2025 | Leonardo S.P.A, Bae Systems, Plc, Elbit Systems Ltd and more.

The Global Tactical Optics Market size is projected to grow from USD 9.7 Billion in 2020 to USD 13.0 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Tactical Optics Market:

Leonardo S.P.A.

Bae Systems, Plc

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Kongsberg Gruppen As

L3harris Technologies

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

Thales Group

Saab Ab

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd

Flir Systems, Inc.

Israel Aerospace Industries

Wuhan Joho Technology Co. Ltd.

Aimpoint

Atn Corporation

Bushnell Corporation

Burris Company, Inc.

Leupold & Stevens, Inc.

Nightforce Optics

Sig Sauer, Inc.

Sightmark

Trijicon Inc.

Vortex Optics

Based on product, the cameras & displays segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to an increase in the number of platforms where these cameras & displays are mounted. Armored vehicles, such as Main Battle Tanks (MBTs), are equipped with multiple electro-optic cameras and thermal cameras for drivers’ navigation, commander sights, and gunner sights.

Based on platform, the ground segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the tactical optics market in 2020. The ground segment includes tactical optics for dismounted soldiers, border surveillance, and armored vehicles. This segment is driven by the increased demand for soldier-based tactical optics, such as riflescopes and handheld devices.

