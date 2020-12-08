Future growth of Core Materials Market with key players 3A Composites, DiabGroup, Gurit and more.

ReportsnReports published a research report on “Core Materials Market” – Industry Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2025. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Core Materials Market size is projected to grow from USD 1.2 Billion in 2020 to USD 2.3 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.5% between 2020 and 2025.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Core Materials Market:

3A Composites (Switzerland)

DiabGroup (Sweden)

Gurit (Switzerland)

Hexcel Corporation (US)

Armacell International S.A. (Luxembourg)

Euro-Composites S.A. (Luxembourg)

Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials Co. Ltd. (China)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

The Gill Corporation(US)

Plascore Inc. (US)

Foam core type is projected to register the highest CAGR, in terms of value, between 2020 and 2025.Foams are easy to process and shape and provide an excellent strength-to-weight ratio. Therefore, they are used in various end-use industries, such as wind energy, aerospace& defense, and marine.

The wind energy end-use industry accounted for the largest market share in 2019.Core materials are used in wind turbine blades as a sandwich panel in the composite structure. These blades are made by combining core materials and glass-reinforced polyester/epoxy. Foam and balsa are the two widely used core materials in this industry.

