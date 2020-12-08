December 8, 2020

Millimeter Wave Technology Market Overview 2020-2025: Diversely changing Market Trends with Potential Business Growth

ReportsnReports published a research report on “Millimeter Wave Technology Market” – Industry Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2025. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market size is estimated to grow from USD 1.0 Billion in 2020 to USD 3.4 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 26.4%.

Top Companies Profiled in the Millimeter Wave Technology Market:

  • Axxcss Wireless Solutions (US)
  • Keysight Technologies (US)
  • NEC Corporation (Japan)
  • Eravant (US)
  • Siklu Communication (Israel)
  • Aviat Networks (US)
  • Farran Technologies (Ireland)
  • L3HARRIS (US)
  • Smiths Group (UK)
  • Millimeter Wave Products (US)

The antennas & transceivers segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of the millimeter wave technology market, by component. One of the important factors for the dominance of these components is the wide adoption in telecom and consumer electronics applications.

The telecommunication equipment is expected to dominate the millimeter wave market by product. The high growth of the telecommunication equipment is due to the higher use of millimeter wave components for 5G backhaul.

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions & Exclusions

1.3 Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered

1.4 Currency

1.5 Market Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown Of Primaries

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.1.1 Approach For Capturing Market Size By Bottom-Up Analysis (Demand Side)

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2.1 Approach For Capturing Market Share By Top-Down Analysis (Supply Side)

2.3 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

………………….CONTINUED

