Valve Controller Market worth $2.2 billion by 2025 | Emerson, Metso, CIRCOR and more.

The Valve Controller Market size is estimated at USD 1.8 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2.2 Billion by 2025. It is expected to register a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

The Valve Controller Market size is estimated at USD 1.8 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2.2 Billion by 2025. It is expected to register a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Valve Controller Market:

Emerson (US)

Metso (Finland)

CIRCOR (US)

ABB (Switzerland)

Schneider Electric (France)

Flowserve Corporation (US)

SMC Corporation (Japan)

Azbil (Japan)

Baker Hughes (US)

Rotork (UK)

Siemens (Germany)

IMI (UK)

CLA-VAL (US)

Dymax Corporation (US)

Tokyo Keiki (Japan)

Curtiss Wright Group (US)

Samson Controls (Germany)

Digital valve controllers are the most widely used valve controllers due to their several applications across all industry verticals. The feedback-based controlling of the valve operation helps in better performance of the complete valve assembly. Digital valve controllers are more accurate and reliable as compared to traditional valve controllers.

Valves in the chemical industry are subject to handling media, such as abrasive silica, molten slurry, liquefied wax, high-velocity hard particles, corrosive attacks, and fugitive emissions. Efficient performance of valves in this industry not only ensures the process of integrity and staff safety, but also enhances the volume and rate at which the plant can produce products, thereby enhancing profitability.

