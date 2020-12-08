December 8, 2020

Refinery Catalysts Market worth $4.7 billion by 2025 | Albemarle Corporation, W R Grace, BASF and more.

ReportsnReports published a research report on “Refinery Catalysts Market” – Industry Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2025. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Refinery Catalysts Market size is expected to grow from USD 4.0 Billion in 2020 and USD 4.7 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

#Key Players- Albemarle Corporation (US), W R Grace (US), BASF (Germany), HaldorTopsoe (Denmark), Honeywell UOP (US), Clariant (Switzerland), Axens (France), Johnson Matthey (UK), China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) (China), and Shell Catalyst & Technologies (Netherlands), Arkema (France) and more.

The quality of fuel is directly proportional to its octane number. High-octane fuel generates more energy from the same amount of fuel. At the same time, it also prevents the wear and tear of the engine. The market is now witnessing an intense demand for high-quality fuels that increase the life of the machines and vehicles in which they are being used.

The objective of hydro cracking catalysts is to convert heavy oil feed stock into high quality, lighter fuel products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel or kerosene, and diesel, and hydrowax, which can be used as a petrochemical plant lube base stock or feed stock.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Unit Considered

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top Down Approach

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Methodology Limitations

2.5 Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

………………………CONTINUED

