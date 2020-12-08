14.6% Growth Rate for Remote Asset Management Market by 2025 | Global Forecast, Trends, Opportunity and Industry Analysis

ReportsnReports published a research report on “Remote Asset Management Market” – Industry Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2025.

The Remote Asset Management Market size is projected to grow from USD 16.5 Billion in 2020 to USD 32.6 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.6% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Remote Asset Management Market:

Siemens AG

AT&T

Cisco Systems Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

Schneider Electric

PTC

Infosys Limited

IBM Corporation

Rockwell Automation Inc.

SAP

Verizon

IO

Meridium Inc.

Vodafone Group

RapidValue Solutions

RCS Technologies

EAMbrace

Accruent

ROAMWORKS

Ascent Intellimation Pvt. Ltd.

The remote asset management services industry is segmented into two major types: professional services and managed services. Professional and managed services enhance the security portfolio of enterprises and safeguard their system from unauthorized access, exploitation, and data loss.

Analytics and reporting solutions help organizations evaluate the daily field operations and identify the areas of improvement, leading to better service delivery. These solutions allow organizations to simplify those data sources and represent the sources into a catchy visual dashboard.

