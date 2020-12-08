Electric Coolant Pump Market to 2027 – Growing Steady at 16.5% CAGR and Projected to Reach US$ 662 Million

ReportsnReports published a research report on “Electric Coolant Pump Market” – Industry Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2027.

The Global Electric Coolant Pump Market size for Electric Vehicles is projected to reach USD 662 Million by 2027 from an estimated USD 227 Million in 2020 at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Electric Coolant Pump Market:

Rhein metall Automotive AG(Germany)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Aisin Seiki Co.Ltd. (Japan)

Continental AG (Germany)

MAHLE GmbH (Germany)

OEMs increasingly prefer seal less pumps over sealed pumps in electric vehicles. Numerous technical benefits,including negligible leakage and better efficiency offered by seal less pumps, have been the major factors driving their popularity. Also, since electric vehicles operate at lower temperatures than ICE vehicles, seal less pumps are a suitable option for electric vehicles.

Up to100W electric coolant pumps are mainly used for auxiliary cooling purposes. Various auxiliary coolant pumps are employed in electric vehicles for various purposes,such as DC-DC converters, power electronics cooling, etc. In electric vehicles, electric coolant pumps are often used in larger numbers for auxiliary purposes.This factor indicates that the up to 100W pumps segment is expected to hold a larger volume market than the >100W pumps.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives

1.2 Product Definition

1.3 Inclusions & Exclusions

1.4 Market Scope

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Secondary Data

2.2.1 Key Secondary Sources For Vehicle Production

2.2.2 Key Secondary Sources For Market Sizing

2.2.3 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.3 Primary Data

2.3.1 Sampling Techniques & Data Collection Methods

2.3.2 Primary Participants

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

2.6 Assumptions & Associated Risks

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Pre-& Post Covid-19 Scenario

3.2 Report Summary

4 Premium Insights

………………..continued

