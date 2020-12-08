Automotive Piston Market “Estimated to Reach US$ 2.2 Billion by 2025” –ReportsnReports

ReportsnReports published a research report on “Automotive Piston Market” – Industry Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2025.

The Global Automotive Piston Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period, where the market in 2020 is estimated to be USD 1.9 Billion and is projected to reach USD 2.2 Billion by 2025.

Top Companies Profiled in the Automotive Piston Market:

MAHLE GmbH (Germany)

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Rheinmetall Automotive AG (Germany)

Tenneco Inc. (US)

Art Metal Mfg. Co. Ltd. (Japan)

The automotive piston consists of various components like piston head/crown, piston rod, and piston ring. Aluminum and stainless steel are the key materials used for the manufacturing of piston. The durability of piston components at high temperatures depends upon the type of material that been used for it.

Asia Oceania is estimated to lead the global automotive piston industry as the region represents countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India,with the world’s highest vehicle production. The automobile industry is flourishing in this region, especially in South Asia. Additionally, Asia Oceania has created hubs for automobile manufacturers and automotive component suppliers.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions & Exclusions

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Limitations

1.5 Stakeholders

1.6 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Secondary Sources For Vehicle Production

2.1.1.2 Key Secondary Sources For Market Sizing

2.1.1.3 Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Sampling Techniques & Data Collection Methods

2.1.2.2 Primary Participants

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Oe Market

2.2.2 Aftermarket

2.2.3 By Material Type

2.2.4 By Coating Type

2.3 Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Pre- & Post-Covid-19 Scenario

3.2 Report Summary

4 Premium Insights

……….continued

