Latest News: Carbon Fiber Tape Market by form (Prepreg Tape, Carbon Tape), Resin (Epoxy, Thermoplastic, Polyamide)

The Global Carbon Fiber Tape Market size is projected to grow from USD 1.5 Billion in 2020 to USD 2.6 Billion by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0% between 2020 and 2025.

Top Companies Profiled in the Carbon Fiber Tape Market:

Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan)

Hexcel Corporation (US)

Teijin Limited (Japan)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings (Japan)

SGL Group (Germany)

Evonik Industries (Germany)

SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

Solvay (Belgium)

Royal DSM (Netherlands)

Epoxy resin is projected to register the highest CAGR in terms of value between 2020 and 2025.Epoxy is the most widely used resin for carbon fiber prepreg tapes. It is a thermoset resin known for its excellent mechanical, electrical, and high heat resistance properties. It is also available in a wide variety of curing-agent variations.

In the hot melt manufacturing process, heat and pressure are used to impregnate fibers with resin. It is also an environment-friendly process due to the use of water-based and solvent-free adhesives. In the hot melt process, resins with a very low percentage of solvents are used for the manufacturing of carbon fiber prepreg tapes.

