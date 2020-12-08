$ 117.3 Billion Worth “Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market”, Led by Sonoco Products Company, Sealed Air Corporation and more.

ReportsnReports published a research report on “Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market” – Industry Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2025.

The Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market size is projected to grow from USD 89.0 Billion in 2020 to USD 117.3 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during the forecast year.

Major Vendors Profiled in the Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market:

Amcor PLC (Australia)

Sonoco Products Company (US)

Sealed Air Corporation (US)

Huhtamaki OYJ (Finland)

Berry Global Inc. (US)

Biodegradable plastic decomposes naturally in the environment. This is achieved when microorganisms in the environment metabolize and break down the structure of biodegradable plastic. It is less harmful to the environment than traditional plastics.

The food & beverage industry is a major one in the sustainable packaging market. The primary function of food & beverage packaging is to reduce food loss and increase the shelf-life of food products. Global players are aiming at using innovative packaging materials developed from degradable and recyclable materials in order to achieve sustainability.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions

1.2.2 Exclusions

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Regional Scope

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency Considered

1.5 Units Considered

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Secondary Research: Supply Side Analysis

2.3 Primary And Secondary Research (Volume Market)

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Secondary Data

2.5.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.6 Primary Data

2.7 Research Assumptions & Limitations

2.7.1 Assumptions

2.7.2 Limitations

3 Executive Summary

