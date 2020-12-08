Colorado vs Tennessee 2020 Live Stream FREE Basketball Reddit In HD TV

How to watch Colorado vs Tennessee Basketball live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

It’s a clash on the hardwood at the collegiate level when the Pac-12 makes a trip east as they take on the SEC in the Volunteer State. The Colorado Buffaloes are on the road as they make the trek to face the #13 Tennessee Volunteers Tuesday evening. Colorado had their last two games postponed as they had games with Arizona and Washington State pushed off. In their last game, the Buffaloes downed Kansas State 76-58 in the Little Apple Classic back on November 27. Tennessee is still looking to get their season underway after having their first two games postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. This will be their season-opening contest. The Volunteers have won both previous meetings between the teams, including a 64-63 road victory in the most recent matchup, which took place December 8, 1981.

Colorado had Wednesday’s game against Arizona postponed due to issues within their team with COVID-19 before returning to basketball activities Thursday. Hours before tip-off against Washington State, the game was postponed due to concerns with COVID-19 for the Cougars and has yet to be rescheduled. That means that Colorado hasn’t played in 11 days by the time this one gets going. In their previous game against Kansas State in the Little Apple Classic, the Buffaloes gave up a 12-0 run to trail 22-9 in the first half before storming back to climb within one at halftime. In the second half, Colorado outscored Kansas State 46-27 to pick up the victory. Colorado shot 49.1 percent from the field, including six of 21 from three-point range, and converted 18 of 21 free throws in the win. McKinley Wright IV led the Buffaloes with 24 points, five rebounds and five assists in the victory.

For the season, the Buffaloes are averaging 80 points per game to date. Colorado is averaging 37 rebounds per contest and they dish out an average of 16.5 assists a night on the year. The Buffaloes are solid on the defensive end of the floor as they surrender an average of 58.5 points per contest this year. McKinley Wright IV leads the team with 22 points, four rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest. Keeshawn Barthelemy puts up 11 points plus seven boards a night while Jeriah Horne chips in 10 points a game. Jabari Walker, Maddox Daniels, Eli Parquet, Dallas Walton and Evan Battey are solid rotation pieces for Colorado. The Buffaloes are shooting 44.4 percent from the field as a team on the year. Colorado is knocking down an average of eight three-pointers a night while shooting 34.8 percent from beyond the arc. The Buffaloes are very good at the free-throw line as they knock down 88.9 percent of their attempts on the season.