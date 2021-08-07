Dewatering Screens Market: Global Industry Trend Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2028

Dewatering Screens Market: Introduction

Dewatering screens also known as sand dewatering machine is the most suitable machine for sand dewatering process. Dewatering screens are designed as a linear vibrating screen that are widely application to screening, degritting, washing, sculting, desliming and dewatering. Dewatering screens are the most widely used dehydration product, which are mainly to produce a consistent dripless finished product and handle sand, artificial sand, sea sand, clay, coal, ores, tailings, gravel, aggregates and other materials.

Dewatering Screens Market: Dynamics

The main driving factor for the global dewatering screens market is the continuously evolving energy and construction sector, which have resulted in the growing demand for dewatering screens across all major developing and developed economies. The macroeconomic factors, such as growing construction activities coupled with upsurge in the population and an increase in demand for refined minerals in many countries is further augmenting the demand for dewatering screens. The significant upsurge in sales of dewatering screens owing to the growing concerns regarding efficient & effective operations in sand, coal, ores and aggregates processing operations is highly estimated to boost the global dewatering screens market. Additionally, considerable growth in the East and South Asia mining sector and technological up gradation in manufacturing of dewatering screens is anticipated to generate a significant opportunity for the global dewatering screens market. Moreover, the superior performance characteristics of dewatering screens, such as highly effective screening, easy handling and great robustness and low maintenance is highly anticipated to propel the demand for dewatering screens. As the dewatering screen is designed to remove solid materials from liquids, dewatering screens are gaining huge recognition in construction and energy sector across all regions. All the above mentioned major influencing parameters are highly anticipated to drive the global dewatering screens market over the forecast period. The key restraining factor such as high cost, need for skilled labor and complex installation process of dewatering screens may hamper the global dewatering screens market growth over the forecast period.

Dewatering Screens Market: Segmentation

The global dewatering screens market is segmented on the basis of capacity, application, end-use sector and region.

Based on the capacity, the global dewatering screens market is segmented as:

Up to 30 TPH

30 – 80 TPH

Above 80 TPH

Based on the application, the global dewatering screens market is segmented as:

Screening

Degritting

Washing

Sculting

Desliming

Dewatering

Based on the end-use sector, the global dewatering screens market is segmented as:

Construction

Energy

Mining

Waste and Recycling

Others

30 – 80 TPH (Ton per Hour) dewatering screens is anticipated to showcase remarkable growth rate during the forecast period due to its higher operational efficiency and maximum processing throughput. On the other hand, among end-use sector segment, the construction sector is anticipated to see higher market growth over the forecast period owing to growing application of fine sand in concrete production for construction.

Dewatering Screens Market: Regional Outlook

The global dewatering screens market is segmented into seven regions: North America, Europe, MEA, East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea), South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest), Oceania (Australia, New Zealand) and Latin America. Among the above-mentioned countries, East Asia is estimated to account for a significant market share due to rise in the industrial activities in countries, such as China, Japan and South Korea. South Asia is anticipated to witness a high growth in the global dewatering screens market owing to the rise in mining activities in the region. Moreover, Middle East & Africa is projected to showcase most optimistic growth in the global dewatering screens market due to the rise in the construction activities along with an industrial revolution across the region. Europe is one of the key maturing regions that will generate creditable opportunity in the global dewatering screens market over the forecast period due to the existence of significant minerals.

Dewatering Screens Market: Prominent players

Prominent players for the global dewatering screens market are ALLGAIER WERKE GmbH, Luoyang Longzhong Heavy Machinery Co., Ltd., JÖST GmbH + Co. KG, Midwestern Industries, Inc, Sulzer, Multotec (Pty) Ltd, McCloskey International, Hewitt Robins International, McLanahan, China Luoyang Longzhong Heavy Machinery Co., Ltd., The Weir Group PLC and AViTEQ Vibrationstechnik GmbH, among other key market players. The dewatering screens market consists of well-diversified global and regional players with the regional vendors ruling their respective regional market.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the dewatering screens market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The dewatering screens market report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

