How to watch Ravens vs. Cowboys: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds How to watch Ravens vs. Cowboys football game.Dallas Cowboys vs Baltimore Ravens 2020 Live NFL Streams Free Week 13 Tournament Game Reddit HD

WATCH NFL LIVE STREAM

Who’s Playing

Dallas @ Baltimore

Current Records: Dallas 3-8; Baltimore 6-5

What to Know

This Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 32.64 points per matchup. They will take on the Baltimore Ravens at 8:05 p.m. ET Tuesday at M&T Bank Stadium. The Cowboys will be hoping to build upon the 27-17 win they picked up against Baltimore when they previously played in November of 2016.

It looks like Dallas got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They suffered a grim 41-16 defeat to the Washington Football Team last Thursday. It was supposed to be a close game, and Dallas was supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening. The losing side was boosted by WR Amari Cooper, who caught six passes for one TD and 112 yards. One of the most thrilling moments was Cooper’s 54-yard TD reception down the right side of the field in the second quarter.

Most of the squad’s points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed ten. K Greg Zuerlein delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, Baltimore didn’t finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 19-14 to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday. QB Robert Griffin III wasn’t much of a difference maker for Baltimore; Griffin III threw one interception and fumbled the ball once with only 2.75 yards per passing attempt.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

WATCH NFL LIVE STREAM

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8:05 p.m. ET

Where: M&T Bank Stadium — Baltimore, Maryland

TV: FOX

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Ravens are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -106

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Dallas won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.

Nov 20, 2016 – Dallas 27 vs. Baltimore 17