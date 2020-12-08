Champions League 2020 UEFA live matches stream on Reddit FREE, today Match Fixtures & Game Results, how to watch online UCL Live Scores

UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2020-21’s match week 5 promises a host of intriguing fixtures that features Manchester United vs PSG among others. PSG’s trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United will have a big impact on how UCL’s Group D plays out. Watch UEFA Champions League matches on live streaming in India.

Home team Man United have been below par domestically in the Premier League, but their form in Europe has been good so far. Barring an away loss to Istanbul Basaksehir in match week 3, the Red Devils have won all their UCL fixtures so far and currently top Group H with nine points. Paris St Germain is second in the group with six points. While a win for Manchester United will practically guarantee their place in the knock-outs, a PSG win may make the group very tight heading into the final match week of the group stages.

UEFA Champions League 2020 TV channel:

TURN, UniMas (Spanish) | (Channel finder: Verizon Fios, AT&T U-verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, DIRECTV, Dish, Hulu, fuboTV, Sling.) The English broadcast of the match isn’t on normal TV channels and can only be streamed via CBS All-Access in the U.S. While you can’t watch that with normal cable or satellite services, you can still watch on TV by adding CBS All-Access to a smart TV or streaming devices such as a Roku or Amazon Fire Stick.

UEFA Champions League 2020 Live stream

: CBS All-Access (English) | fuboTV (Spanish) – The English-language live stream is available exclusively via CBS All-Access, which has a seven-day free trial. The Spanish broadcast is available via TUDN if you have a cable subscription. If you don’t have cable, you can catch the match via fuboTV, which has a free seven-day trial.

What is CBS All-Access? – CBS All-Access is an exclusive streaming platform for CBS content. Subscribers get access to all CBS shows and programming, including some content exclusive to the platform. Champions League matches are among the programming only available on the platform. How much does it cost? – The platform is free to start, with new viewers able to sign up with a one-month free trial. After that, CBS All-Access starts at $5.99 per month with commercials. Subscribers can watch without commercials for a rate of $9.99 per month.

Upcoming Champions League Schedule

Tuesday, Dec. 1

Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Red Bull Salzburg, 12:55 p.m. (CBS All-Access, English | fuboTV, Spanish)

Shakhtar vs. Real Madrid, 12:55 p.m. (CBS All-Access, English | fuboTV, Spanish)

Atletico Madrid vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m. (CBS All-Access, English | fuboTV, Spanish)

Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m. (CBS All-Access, English | fuboTV, Spanish)

Porto vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m. (CBS All-Access, English fuboTV, Spanish)

Marseille vs. Olympiacos, 3 p.m. (CBS All-Access, English | fuboTV, Spanish)

Liverpool vs. Ajax, 3 p.m. (CBS All-Access, English | fuboTV, Spanish)

Atalanta vs. Midtjylland, 3 p.m. (CBS All-Access, English | fuboTV, Spanish)

Wednesday, Dec. 2

Krasnodar vs. Rennes, 12:55 p.m. (CBS All-Access, English | fuboTV, Spanish)

Istanbul Basaksehir vs. RB Leipzig, 12:55 p.m. (CBS All-Access, English | fuboTV, Spanish)

Sevilla vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m. (CBS All-Access, English | fuboTV, Spanish)

Borussia Dortmund vs. Lazio, 3 p.m. (CBS All-Access, English | fuboTV, Spanish)

Club Brugge vs. Zenit, 3 p.m. (CBS All-Access, English | fuboTV, Spanish)

Juventus vs. Dynamo Kiev, 3 p.m. (CBS All-Access, English | fuboTV, Spanish)

Ferencvaros vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m. (CBS All-Access, English | fuboTV, Spanish)

Manchester United vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m. (CBS All-Access, English | fuboTV, Spanish)

Tuesday, Dec. 8

Zenit vs. Borussia Dortmund, 12:55 p.m. (CBS All-Access, English | fuboTV, Spanish)

Lazio vs. Club Brugge, 12:55 p.m. (CBS All-Access, English | fuboTV, Spanish)

Chelsea vs. Krasnodar, 3 p.m. (CBS All-Access, English | fuboTV, Spanish)

Rennes vs. Sevilla, 3 p.m. (CBS All-Access, English | fuboTV, Spanish)

Barcelona vs. Juventus, 3 p.m. (CBS All-Access, English | fuboTV, Spanish)

Dynamo Kiev vs. Ferencvaros, 3 p.m. (CBS All-Access, English | fuboTV, Spanish)

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Istanbul Basaksehir, 3 p.m. (CBS All-Access, English | fuboTV, Spanish)

RB Leipzig vs. Manchester United, 3 p.m. (CBS All-Access, English | fuboTV, Spanish)

Wednesday, Dec. 9

Ajax vs. Atalanta, 12:55 p.m. (CBS All-Access, English | fuboTV, Spanish)

Midtjylland vs. Liverpool, 12:55 p.m. (CBS All-Access, English | fuboTV, Spanish)

Bayern Munich vs. Lokomotiv Moscow, 3 p.m. (CBS All-Access, English | fuboTV, Spanish)

Red Bull Salzburg vs. Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m. (CBS All-Access, English | fuboTV, Spanish)

Real Madrid vs. Borussia Monchengladbach, 3 p.m. (CBS All-Access, English | fuboTV, Spanish)

Inter Milan vs. Shakhtar, 3 p.m. (CBS All-Access, English | fuboTV, Spanish)

Manchester City vs. Marseille, 3 p.m. (CBS All-Access, English | fuboTV, Spanish)

Olympiacos vs. Porto, 3 p.m. (CBS All-Access, English | fuboTV, Spanish)

Man United came out on top the last time the two teams met in the reverse UCL fixture at Parc des Princes, but with a dodgy defense, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Co. will be wary of a formidable PSG attack featuring Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. PSG’s Neymar-Kylian Mbappe combination may spell danger to a dodgy Manchester United defense in their UCL match week 5 clash. PSG’s Neymar-Kylian Mbappe combination may spell danger to a dodgy Manchester United defense in their UCL match week 5 clash. Neymar missed the last match against United and will be eager to make a difference in the tie. Manchester United, meanwhile, will heavily depend on midfielder Bruno Fernandes to come out with the spark. It will be interesting to see if Solskjaer opts to start Edison Cavani against his former team in the match. Watch Man United vs PSG live in India.

Similarly, Liverpool and Ajax will engage in a first vs the second battle in Group D. Jurgen Klopp’s men lead the group by two points but will face a tough task against Ajax with a depleted squad. Key players like Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Trent Alexander Arnold are ruled out of the match with injuries. Captain Jordan Henderson’s return to the squad in their last Premier League outing against Brighton, however, will boost the team

MADRID (AP) — The Champions League has been Barcelona’s safe haven this season, so much so that the club will leave Lionel Messi at home for Tuesday’s match in Ukraine. Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman is resting Messi and midfielder Frenkie de Jong for the game against Dynamo Kyiv when the Catalan club can secure a spot in the knockout stage for the 17th straight season.

“Neither Leo nor Frenkie are traveling,” Koeman said Monday. “They need some rest. With nine points in our group, we are in a comfortable situation and we have to keep them fresh.” Messi has played in every match so far this season after having his request to leave the club denied in the offseason. De Jong had also played in every match, and both also spent time with their national teams. “In Leo’s case you also have trips to South America (to play with Argentina),” Koeman said. “We have to protect our players. It’s impossible for them to play every match and always be at their best. Everyone knows that, but we have to keep playing several matches. FIFA and UEFA should take action because it’s impossible to be playing all these matches.”

Barcelona’s perfect campaign in the Champions League has been the only good thing for the club recently. It doesn’t have a president in charge, it is dealing with financial difficulties, several of its players are injured and it has struggled in the Spanish league. Barcelona is coming off a loss to Atlético Madrid that left the team in 12th place in the Spanish league after eight matches. “We can’t be happy with our results, but we need to stay motivated,” Koeman said. “We have another match tomorrow (Tuesday) and we are one step away from advancing, so we have to take advantage of this opportunity.”

GROUP A

European champion Bayern Munich is cruising toward a spot in the knockout stages after beating Atlético Madrid and Lokomotiv Moscow, and next up is Salzburg. The Austrian club has one point from two games. However, there are reasons for Bayern to be concerned. Bayern looked fatigued in its 2-1 win over Lokomotiv and Cologne last week and squad issues are once again in focus after club president Herbert Hainer said a new contract for David Alaba is off the table after talks broke down. Salzburg won plaudits for its combative approach against another European champion, Liverpool, last season in a 4-3 loss and coach Jesse Marsch wants another brave showing. “Aggressive is always better than passive,” he said on Monday. Atlético heads to Russia to face Lokomotiv in the other game.

GROUP B

Last-placed Real Madrid is approaching the match against Inter Milan as a final after starting its campaign with a home loss to Shakhtar and an away draw against Borussia Mönchengladbach. Another setback could jeopardize Madrid’s chances of advancing and lead to its first group-stage elimination in three decades. The teams which caused problems for Madrid meet as Shakhtar Donetsk hosts Borussia Mönchengladbach in Ukraine. Gladbach tried to emulate Shakhtar with a surprise win over Madrid last week but had to settle for 2-2 after Madrid’s Casemiro scored in stoppage time.

GROUP C

Marseille’s return to the Champions League is turning into a bitter experience. Back in the elite tournament for the first time in almost seven years, the 1993 European champion travels to Porto looking to avoid a third consecutive loss. Undone by a flurry of individual errors, Andre Villas-Boas’ side was overrun by Manchester City at the Velodrome in a 3-0 loss during its previous outing. The Marseille coach has been given a few extra days to fix the problems and get his players ready for Porto after a coronavirus outbreak forced the postponement of their French league game. The city goes for a third straight win when Olympiakos visits Etihad Stadium, with the English team still likely to be without its two strikers — Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus. Jesus is back in light training, however.

GROUP D

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini is looking for a result from one of its two matches against Liverpool to stand it in good stead for its final group match showdown against Ajax. Liverpool tops Group D with six points, two more than Atalanta and five more than Ajax. Midtjylland is bottom with zero points. Gasperini expects Liverpool to finish top of the group and for Atalanta to battle with Ajax — a surprise semifinalist two seasons ago — for the second qualifying spot. After the doubleheader against Liverpool, Atalanta hosts Midtjylland before traveling to Ajax for their potentially decisive final group match. Ajax has traveled to Denmark with just 17 players to face Midtjylland, including Kjell Scherpen as the only goalkeeper. Sharpen has not played a first-team game for Ajax since joining the club last year.

