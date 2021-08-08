Open Banking Market Views: Taking A Nimble Approach To 2021

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 33 pages on title ‘Open Banking – Thematic Research’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and important players such as Banco Original, BBVA, Capital One, Chase, Credit Agricole, Danske Bank, DBS, Deutsche Bank, Fidor Bank, Monzo, Nordea etc.

Request a sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/1261888-open-banking-thematic-research

Summary

Regulatory and technological developments are driving the introduction of open banking, where consumers will have the power to grant third parties the right to access their account and transaction data. Banks that embrace the concept will be able to become one-stop shops for the best products on the market, crowdsource the development of new services, and generate revenue by selling access to their data and capabilities.

The single biggest factor that will determine the long-term success or failure of open banking is consumer adoption. Open banking has got off to a slow start, with low levels of public awareness and the failure of banks to meet the January deadline for API implementation limiting adoption to date.

Banks can employ a number of different strategies to exploit the opportunities afforded by open banking. Using the bank as a marketplace strategy, banks will transform themselves into portals, using their open APIs to allow third-party services to be accessed from within their own platforms.

Open banking widens out the lending value chain to encompass third party providers. These comprise both full-service lenders and specialists that deal with specific aspects of the lending process. They will use one of two key distribution strategies: either using a bank’s marketplace for third-party products or direct-to-consumer distribution.

Get customization & check for discount @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/request-discount/1261888-open-banking-thematic-research

Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of open banking, including a detailed examination of the key players shaping the new environment. The report offers insight into –

– How open banking will disrupt existing value chains in retail banking

– The technological, macroeconomic, strategist, and regulatory factors that are driving open banking

– Which providers are currently taking a lead in exploiting the opportunities afforded by open banking.

Reasons to buy

– Understand how open banking will affect how you can generate value in lending, payments, and the provision of account information services.

– Learn which of your competitors are leading the way in open banking and what they are doing.

– Equip yourself to deal with the disruption that open banking will cause in lending, savings and investments, credit scoring, account information services, payments, insurance, and loyalty schemes.

Buy this report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=1261888

Companies mentioned in the Report

Banco Original, BBVA, Capital One, Chase, Credit Agricole, Danske Bank, DBS, Deutsche Bank, Fidor Bank, Monzo, Nordea, N26, OCBC, Starling Bank, UniCredit, Wells Fargo, Backbase, Finastra, FIS, IBM, OpenWrks, Railsbank, Silicon Valley Bank, solarisBank, Sutor Bank, Temenos, TrueLayer, Bud Financial, First Direct, Fractal Labs, HSBC, ING, Tink, Amazon, Apple, Citi, TransferWise, Chip, Moneybox, Raisin, Business Finance Compared, Funding Options, iwoca, Habito, SafetyNet Credit, Zopa, ClearScore, Credit Kudos, CreditLadder, Anorak, Kasko, Flux, Tail, Yoyo

Table of Contents

PLAYERS 3

OPEN BANKING BRIEFING 4

TRENDS 5

Technology themes 5

Macroeconomic and strategic themes 6

Regulatory themes 7

INDUSTRY ANALYSIS 10

Lending and account inform

….Continued

View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/1261888-open-banking-thematic-research

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

Contact Us:

CRAIG FRANCIS (PR & Marketing Manager)

[email protected]

Ph: +1 (206) 317 1218

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/