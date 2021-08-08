Why Body Spray Machines Market May Show Huge Growth Prospects? Increasing Consumer Awareness is the Key

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 22 pages on title ‘ForeSights: Body Spray Machines – A new way to apply sunscreen, skincare, insect repellent, and more’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and important players such as InterContinental, Mystic Tan, Facebook, Holiday Inn Express etc.

Request a sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/1261891-foresights-body-spray-machines-a-new-way-to-apply-sunscreen

Summary

Body spray machines are a new, efficacious, and touch-free way to apply sunscreen, suncare products, and insect repellent.

A fixture within the indoor tanning industry used to apply sunless tanning products, body spray machines are expanding into new applications for body protective products like sunscreen, skin lotion, and insect repellent.

Scope

– Body spray machines can apply sunscreen over the whole body in just 10 seconds, offering more complete coverage in significantly less time than hand application.

– It is estimated that only about one third of consumers apply sunscreen correctly, a factor which may be fueling increases in skin cancer rates.

– Melanoma rates doubled in the US between 1982 and 2011 and are also rising globally. Melanoma is the deadliest type of skin cancer.

– Body spray machines may also be an effective way to dispense insect repellent to guard against insect-borne diseases like Lyme disease.

– Lyme disease is transmitted by ticks and can affect up to 40% of patients with lingering, debilitating symptoms like swollen joints and severe fatigue, even after treatment.

Buy this report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=1261891

Reasons to buy

– Reduce the risk of failure by learning from brands/products that have under-performed: failed innovation can severely impact profit and reputation.

– Understand the relevant consumer trends and attitudes that drive and support innovation success so you can tap into what is really impacting the industry.

– Gain a broader appreciation of the fast-moving consumer goods industry by gaining insights from both within and outside of your sector.

– Access valuable strategic take-outs to help direct future decision-making and inform new product development.

Companies mentioned in the Report

SnappyScreen

Sunscreen Mist

American Academy of Dermatology

Hyatt Hotels

Marriott International

InterContinental

Mystic Tan

Facebook

Holiday Inn Express

View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/1261891-foresights-body-spray-machines-a-new-way-to-apply-sunscreen

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

Contact Us:

CRAIG FRANCIS (PR & Marketing Manager)

[email protected]

Ph: +1 (206) 317 1218

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/