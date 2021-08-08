Cloud Computing in Insurance Market is Gaining Momentum by key players Ellie Mae, IBM

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 44 pages on title ‘Cloud Computing in Insurance – Thematic Research’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America, Europe, South America & Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific and important players such as Adobe, Alphabet, Amazon, Ellie Mae, IBM, Infosys, Intuit, Medidata etc.

Request a sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/1284128-cloud-computing-in-insurance-thematic-research

Summary



Cloud computing (IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, private, and hybrid) accounted for 9.5% of a global ICT market that was worth $2tn in 2017 according to GlobalData. While the global ICT market is forecast to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% over the next five years, cloud computing revenues – which passed $193bn in 2017 – will grow at 18%. In theory, the entire IT market could shift to the cloud, so the disruption to the global software and IT services sector is likely to be substantial.

Insurance companies are increasingly adopting cloud technology to enable digital innovation, achieve reduced operational costs, and enhance operational efficiency through greater mobility. By altering the role of the IT function within an organization, the cloud is also changing the way insurers source and utilize IT infrastructure, such as using a remote server to store, manage, and process data. The readily available infrastructure and application components enable insurers to increase capacity or add capabilities speedily without investing in costly IT infrastructure.

Get Customization in the Report, Enquire Now @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/1284128-cloud-computing-in-insurance-thematic-research

Scope

– This report focuses on the impact of cloud computing in the insurance sector.

– It discusses how the insurance sector is increasingly adopting cloud technology to enable digital innovation, achieve reduced operational costs, and enhance operational efficiency through greater mobility.

– It identifies key winners in the cloud computing technology theme.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Adobe, Alphabet, Amazon, Ellie Mae, IBM, Infosys, Intuit, Medidata, Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce.com, SAP, TCS, Veeva Systems, Wipro, Workday, Aviva, BHSI, Exeter Family Friendly, Mapfre, Prudential, UPC, Zurich

Buy this report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=1284128

Reasons to buy

– The report highlights some of the IT industry’s incumbents, as well as cloud disruptors, categorized by their positions in the cloud computing value chain.

– It splits the trends analysis for the cloud computing theme into technology trends and insurance industry trends.

– It discusses the key value chain segments within each model.

– It provides an industry analysis, explaining the adoption of cloud computing.

– The report discusses the impact of cloud computing on insurance through case studies and key recommendations for insurance companies.

– It offers a technology briefing, explaining the benefits of cloud computing to businesses.

Table of Contents

PLAYERS 3

TRENDS 4

Tech trends 4

Cloud trends in insurance 9

VALUE CHAIN 11

Cloud model (IaaS and PaaS) 12

Cloud model (SaaS) 13

Cloud professional se



….Continued

View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/1284128-cloud-computing-in-insurance-thematic-research

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

Contact Us:

CRAIG FRANCIS (PR & Marketing Manager)

[email protected]

Ph: +1 (206) 317 1218

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/