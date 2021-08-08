eGaming & eSports Ecosystem for Telecoms Market Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends | Gearbox, Google, Hotwire, HP

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 27 pages on title ‘Decoding the eGaming & eSports Ecosystem for Telecoms’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America, Europe, South America & Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific and important players such as 2K Games, 3rd King, Activision, Alienware, Amazon, AMD, AppBroadcast, Apple, Asus, AT&T etc.

Request a sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/2054817-decoding-the-egaming-esports-ecosystem-for-telecoms

Summary

eGaming and eSport markets are rapidly growing around the world, driven by consumer demand, new distribution strategies and technological innovation. The gaming industry is transforming from a product-oriented model to a gaming-as-a-service model. 5G, cloud gaming and AR/VR are leading the new innovation cycles, while free-to-play pricing strategies and in-app monetization are transforming the economics of gaming.

Decoding the eGaming and eSports Ecosystem for Telecoms’ a new Global Outlook Report by GlobalData, provides an executive-level overview of the global eGaming and eSports market. It delivers deep qualitative insights into the eGaming and eSports industry, eGaming and eSports value chain and ecosystem dynamics. It also analyzes key trends in the eGaming industry and provides insights into telco eGaming monetization strategies.

Scope

– The gaming industry is moving to an as-a-service business model with in-app purchases transforming the economy of gaming.

– eGaming is becoming increasingly mobile, driven by the increased availability of high-performance devices and rollout of 5G services.

– Players across eGaming ecosystem are popularizing eSports to seize new revenue streams.

– Telecom operators act as gatekeepers for cloud gaming and streaming services through their connectivity services.

Get Customization in the Report, Enquire Now @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/2054817-decoding-the-egaming-esports-ecosystem-for-telecoms

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the following –

– eGaming and eSports taxonomy & market context: an overview of eGaming and eSports at a global level and analysis of the eGaming and eSports value-chain and role of telcos.

– eGaming and eSports ecosystem: an overview of the main eGaming and eSports drivers and inhibitors and how these are impacting market development. This section also analyzes telcos’ role within eGaming and eSports market.

– Case studies: this section analyzes the gaming value proposition, business models and strategies of four telecom operators. It also details telcos’ involvement in the eSports realm.

– Key findings and recommendations: the Global Outlook Report concludes with a number of key findings and a set of recommendations for eGaming and eSport stakeholders, including telecom service providers.

Companies Mentioned in the Report



2K Games, 3rd King, Activision, Alienware, Amazon, AMD, AppBroadcast, Apple, Asus, AT&T, Atari, Bandai Namco, Bell, Best Buy, Bethesda, BioWare, Blizzard, Bungie, Capcom, CenturyLink, Comcast, Corona, Cox, Dell, Deutsche Telekom, dreamGear, EA Games, Epic Games, Etisalat, Facebook, Funcreate Myanmar, GAME, Game Closure, Gameloft, Gamerang, GameStop, Gamestream, G-cluster, Gearbox, Google, haVOK, Hotwire, HP, HTC, Huawei, Intel, kamcord, KDDI, Konami, Kongregate, KT, Ludei, Microsoft, Mojang, Movistar, MSI, MyRepublic, Naughty Dog, Netflix, Nintendo, nVidia, Oculus, Orange, Rakuten, Razer, Rockstar, Samsung, Sega, Singtel, SK, smashcast, Soft Gear, Softmap, Sonic, Sony, Square Enix, suddenlink, Sumimoto Corp., Target, Telefonica, Tencent, TIM, twitch, Ubisoft, Ubitus, UEFA, Unity, Unreal Engine, Valve, Vivo, Walmart, Xaitment

Buy this report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=2054817

Reasons to buy

– This Global Outlook Report provides a comprehensive examination of the eGaming and eSportsvalue chain and business models. It helps executives fully understand the ecosystem, market dynamics, latest developments and value chain. It helps telecom decision-makers determine key eGaming and eSports positioning strategies, formulate effective product development plans and optimize return on investments.

– Four case studies illustrate the findings of the report, providing insights around different value propositions across the world, including services, monetization approaches and partnerships. This will help telecom executives craft adapted eGaming and eSports strategies to unlock new revenue streams.

– The report discusses concrete opportunities in the eGaming and eSports market, providing a number of actionable recommendations for eGaming and eSports ecosystem participants, including telecom service providers.

Table of Contents

List of Exhibits

Executive Summary

Section 1: Taxonomy & Market Context

Defining eGaming and eSports

eGaming & eSports Technology & Consumer Behavior Trends

eGaming & eSports Adoption: Drivers & Inhibitors

Secti

….Continued

View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/2054817-decoding-the-egaming-esports-ecosystem-for-telecoms

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

Contact Us:

CRAIG FRANCIS (PR & Marketing Manager)

[email protected]

Ph: +1 (206) 317 1218

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/