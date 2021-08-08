M&A Activity in IoT in Manufacturing Market to Set New Growth Cycle | Bosch, Schneider Electric, Siemens

A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 150 pages, titled as ‘Global IoT in Manufacturing Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America, Europe, South America & Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific and important players/vendors such as Cisco Systems (United States), PTC (United States), General Electric (United States), IBM (United States), SAP (Germany) ETC. The report will help you gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2020-2025.

Summary

Industry Background:

Internet of Things (IoT) has combined hardware and software with the Internet to form a more technically-driven environment. IoT in manufacturing supports the monitoring of production lines initial from the refining process to the packaging of final products. The manufacturers are widely using tracked analytics data using various connected devices to analyze procedures and recognize optimization potentials. The use of IoT in manufacturing equipment has enabled to have condition-based maintenance alerts. The IoT enabled machinery are able to transmit the operational information to the partners like OEMs and to field engineers. This offers the advantage of process automation and optimization. This growth is primarily driven by Rising Need for Centralized Monitoring and Predictive Maintenance of the Manufacturing Infrastructure and Improving the Manufacturing Sector in Emerging Countries such as China and India.

Globally, a noticeable market trend is evident Increasing Adoption of the Cloud . Major Players, such as Cisco Systems (United States), PTC (United States), General Electric (United States), IBM (United States), SAP (Germany), Zebra Technologies (United States), Bosch (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), Siemens (Germany), Huawei (China), Microsoft (United States) and Wind River (United States) etc have either set up their manufacturing facilities or are planning to start new provision in the dominated region in the upcoming years.

Key Developments in the Market:

In 2018, IBM completed the acquisition of Oniqua Holdings Pty Ltd., a provider of Maintenance Repair and Operations (MRO) inventory optimization solutions and services. This acquisition strengthens IBM’s leading IoT capabilities to help businesses proactively maintain vital assets.

In October 2019, Cisco along with Tech Mahindra launched 5G-enabled secure and wireless solutions. This solution will enable manufacturers to achieve industry 4.0 goals by providing end-to-end business and technology solutions.

Regulatory Insights:

In 2018, the United Kingdom government has introduced a Code of Practice (CoP) for the Internet of Things (IoT) security that aims to improve the baseline security and advance industry-wide ‘security by design’ approach for those contributing to the IoT.

Market Drivers

Rising Need for Centralized Monitoring and Predictive Maintenance of the Manufacturing Infrastructure

Improving the Manufacturing Sector in Emerging Countries such as China and India

Market Trend

Increasing Adoption of the Cloud

Convergence in Operational Technology and Information Technology

Restraints

Lack of Standardization

Concerns Related To Data Privacy and Security

Opportunities

Expanding Demand for Intelligent Connected Devices and Growing Need for Operational Efficiency and Agile Production

Challenges

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of IoT in Manufacturing Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the IoT in Manufacturing market. (Introduction, Scope of the Report)Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the IoT in Manufacturing Market. (Introduction)

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the IoT in Manufacturing (Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends, Opportunity, Restraints & Challenges)

Chapter 4: Presenting the IoT in Manufacturing Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the IoT in Manufacturing market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source.

….Continued

