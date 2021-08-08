Connected Care – Thematic Market | Allscripts Healthcare, MeMD, America Well

The latest 20+ page survey report on Connected Care – Thematic Market is released by HTF MI covering various players of the industry selected from global geographies like North America, Europe, South America & Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific. A perfect mix of quantitative & qualitative Market information highlighting developments, industry challenges that competitors are facing along with gaps and opportunity available and would trend in Connected Care – Thematic market. The study bridges the historical data from 2014 to 2019 and estimated till 2025*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Koninklijke Philips N.V, Allscripts Healthcare, MeMD, America Well, Doctor on Demand, GE Healthcare, Boston Scientific, Biotronik, Medtronic, Google, Ehang, Matter Net, Epic Systems Corporation, Cerner, Eclinical Works, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Connected Care is the continued and emerging integration of smart technologies into the healthcare system. By linking all of the currently available healthcare streams of information to emerging technologies, healthcare systems can vastly increase their efficiency and offerings to patient populations. Traditionally, healthcare systems are compartmentalized units of services that link together to provide patients with solutions to their illnesses and conditions.

Digital technologies are enabling healthcare services become fully integrated in order to both optimize care delivery and enable more targeted and seamless healthcare. Paramedics with the ability to identify patients in distress, access their health records electronically, and stabilize the patient according to their needs, all while automatically preparing a nearby hospital to receive the patient, is an example of what becomes possible when digital and manual healthcare services are more tightly integrated.

Autonomous vehicles, such as drones, are also expanding the reach of healthcare providers. One of the prime challenges to healthcare providers is reaching underserved areas. With the help of drone technology, vaccines, medicine, and supplies can be transported directly to difficult-to-reach regions or individuals to allow for rapid and thorough healthcare responses. Drones can also be used in developed areas to bring needed medicine and supplies to those who are unable to travel. Through the integration of smart technologies into the healthcare sphere, healthcare providers can continue to push the boundaries of delivering convenient, safe, and targeted healthcare to their communities.

This report explores the theme of Connected Care, through coverage of Telehealth and Remote Patient Monitoring, Electronic Health Records, and Autonomous Vehicles.

Scope

– This report is a thematic brief, which identifies those companies most likely to succeed in a world filled with disruptive threats. Inside, we predict how each theme will evolve and identify the leading and disrupting companies.

– The report covers the segments of Telehealth, Remote Patient Monitoring, Electronic Health Records, and Autonomous Vehicles.

– It includes case studies of emerging technology trends.

Reasons to buy

– Companies who invest in the right themes become success stories; those who miss the big themes end up as failures.

– Corporate executives and investors who want to outperform their competitors need to understand all the themes that impact their sector.

– However, many of these themes are, by definition, outside of the core competencies of company boardrooms because they typically originate from external industries.

– This Connected Care thematic report provides a top-down outlook for the key players and trends in the telemedicine, remote patient monitoring, autonomous vehicles electronic health record healthcare segments over the next few years.

