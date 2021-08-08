ForeSights: Singles’ Day Shopping Festival Market Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends | Alibaba, Costco, Nissen

The latest 25+ page survey report on ForeSights: Singles’ Day Shopping Festival Market is released by HTF MI covering various players of the industry selected from global geographies like North America, Europe, South America & Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific. A perfect mix of quantitative & qualitative Market information highlighting developments, industry challenges that competitors are facing along with gaps and opportunity available and would trend in ForeSights: Singles’ Day Shopping Festival market. The study bridges the historical data from 2014 to 2019 and estimated till 2025*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Alibaba, Costco, Nissen, Juicy Couture.

The concept of Singles’ Day supposedly originated among college students in the Nanjing University in China in the early 1990s as a bonding occasion for bachelors. It was envisaged as the antithesis of Valentine’s Day, wherein singletons celebrate their ‘singledom’, splurge on themselves, or scout for partners.

Singles’ Day soon became a popular celebratory occasion for people to shop and indulge in everything from food, cosmetics and apparel to gadgets, cars and holidays tickets. Other eRetailers including JD.com and Suning jumped on the bandwagon by 2012. Alibaba also extended the festival to offline retailers in China through its New Retail model, and overseas through its own subsidiaries and strategic partnerships

This case study shows how Chinese online retailer Alibaba turned a local celebration into one of the world’s biggest shopping festivals.

Scope

– Singles’ Day resonates with the prevailing social trends in China.

– It is fueled by the consumerism boom in China, which is turn has been spurred by the country’s aspirational middle classes and high-spending Millennials.

– Customer shopping behavior is shifting from product-centric to experience-driven.

ForeSights: Singles’ Day Shopping Festival Product Types In-Depth: Online, Offline

Geographical Analysis: North America, Europe, South America & Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific

