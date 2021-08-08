Food & Grocery Retailers Outlook: Poised For a Strong 2020 | Walmart, Carrefour, Aldi, Lidl, 7Eleven

A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 20 pages, titled as ‘Top 50 Global Food & Grocery Retailers 2019 – Company Insight’ with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America, South America, Asia-pacific, Europe and important players/vendors such as Target, Mercadona, Pyaterochka, Lawson, Woolworths Supermarkets etc. The report will help you gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2020-2026.

Request a sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/2540739-top-50-global-food-grocery-retailers-2019-company-insight

Summary

This brief lists the Top 50 global food and grocery retailers by sales in 2019, which includes sales tax, per calendar year, making the data and market shares comparable.

Scope

– The top 50 global food & grocery retailers sales reached US$ 1,544 bn in 2019

– The top 50 food & grocery retailer’s sales accounted for 17.0% of the overall channel sales in 2019.

– Walmart tops the list with 2.68% global market share in 2019

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Walmart, Carrefour, Aldi, Lidl, 7Eleven, Tesco, Kroger, Edeka, Spar, WinnDixie, E.Leclerc, Auchan, Intermarché, Costco, Publix, Sam`s Club, Kaufland, Coles, Sainsbury`s, REWE, Magnit, ASDA, Target, Mercadona, Pyaterochka, Lawson, Woolworths Supermarkets, Safeway, Japan Consumers Cooperative Union, Morrisons, Whole Foods, Dollar General, FamilyMart, Netto Marken, Penny, Biedronka, HEB, Coop, Circle K, Albert Heijn, ShopRite, Super U, Fred Meyer, Extra, Meijer, Conad, Trader Joe`s, eMart, Simply Market, Food Lion

Buy this report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=2540739

Table of Contents

Introduction

Summary

Top 50 global food & grocery retailers by sales

Global Headquarters – Top 10 Retailers

Methodology

….Continued

View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/2540739-top-50-global-food-grocery-retailers-2019-company-insight

It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization accordingly.

Contact Us:

CRAIG FRANCIS (PR & Marketing Manager)

[email protected]

Ph: +1 (206) 317 1218

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/