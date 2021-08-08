Linklogis: Tech Innovator Profile- M&A Activity to Take A Nimble Approach To 2020

A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 10 pages, titled as ‘Linklogis: Tech Innovator Profile’ with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America, South America, Asia-pacific, Europe and important players/vendors such as Infor, Standard Chartered, Tencent, GIC Private Limited, Loyal Valley Capital, The Study will help you gain market insights, upcoming trends and influencing growth prospects for forecast period of 2020-2026.

Access sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/2532233-linklogis-tech-innovator-profile

Summary

Linklogis is a supply chain financing service provider that provides micro and small-scale companies with supply chain financing. Its proprietary supply chain financing platform provides loans directly to these companies based on its big data risk control system, and helps them connect with traditional financial institutions to procure loans.

The report provides information and insights into Linklogis, including –

– An overview of the company and its product offering.

– Detailed insight into its business model.

– Information on partnerships and funding.

– Biographies of top management.

Get Customization in the Report, Enquire Now @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/2532233-linklogis-tech-innovator-profile

Scope

– Linklogis’ products serve core enterprises and their suppliers, agents, and distributors across 16 supply chain fields.

– Linklogis leverages AI, big data, cloud computing, and blockchain to power its suite of products that serve SMEs across the supply chain industry.

Reasons to buy

– Gain insights into Linklogis’s business operations.

– Learn about its funding and partnerships.

– Understand the company’s technology focus.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Infor

Standard Chartered

Tencent

GIC Private Limited

Loyal Valley Capital

Table of Contents

Company Overview

Technology Themes

Product Overview

Partnerships & Funding

Key Employees

Appendix

….Continued

View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/2532233-linklogis-tech-innovator-profile

It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization accordingly.

Buy this report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=2532233

Contact Us:

CRAIG FRANCIS (PR & Marketing Manager)

[email protected]

Ph: +1 (206) 317 1218

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/