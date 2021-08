Structured Finance Market is touching new level – A comprehensive study with key players Barclays, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup

The latest released on Global Structured Finance Market delivers comprehensive data ecosystem with 360° view of customer activities, segment-based analytics-and-data to drive opportunities of evolving Structured Finance marketplace and future outlook to 2026. It includes integrated insights of surveys conducted with executives and experts from leading institutions across various countries. Some of the listed companies profiled in the report are HSBC, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, UBS & JP Morgan Chase etc.

Overview of Structured Finance Market

If you are involved in the Structured Finance Market or aiming to be, then this study is vital to keep your market knowledge up-to-date. The Market is segmented by Applications [Large Enterprise & Medium Enterprise], Types [, Asset-backed securities (ABS), Collateralized debt obligations (CBO) & Mortgage-backed securities (MBS)], Technologies and major players. Further it explores 22+ jurisdictions or countries from Asia Pacific, MEA, South America, Europe and North America to deliver a point of view regarding how mega-trends will impact the future of Market.

The driving forces are transforming the Structured Finance industry with growth remains elusive and ROEs remain quite low. Technology is rapidly morphing challenge to both customer experience and effective operations. Unsurprisingly, nearly most of organizations from profiled companies such as HSBC, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, UBS & JP Morgan Chase; view chasing new customers as their top challenges over the next few years with many Structured Finance players are leading with customer-centric innovation.

Structured Finance Market: Regional Landscape

Along with the innovation curve, the impact vary significantly by country in Global Structured Finance Market due to different regulatory stances. Geographically, the global version of report has following country inclusion:

• North America [United States, Canada and Mexico]

• Europe [Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Spain, Sweden, and Rest of Europe]

• Asia-Pacific [China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Indonesia and Others]

• South America [Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Rest of South America]

• Middle East and Africa (South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Turkey, Israel, GCC Countries and Rest of Africa)

Extracts from Table of Content

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Chapter 2: Structured Finance Market Dynamics

2.1 Impact of Global Macro-Trends

2.2 Technological Advancements: Evolution and disruption

2.3 Structured Finance Market Growth Drivers

2.4 Demographics changing priorities and Opportunities for Structured Finance Market Growth

2.5 Social and behavioural change

Chapter 3: Structured Finance Market Factor Analysis

3.1 Covid Impact

3.2 Government Policies / Regulatory Framework

3.3 PESTLE Analysis

3.4 PORTER Model

Chapter 4: Competitive Landscape

4.1 Market Concentration Rate (CR4, CR8, HHI Index)

4.2 Structured Finance Market Share by Regions

4.3 Global Structured Finance Market Share Analysis by Players (2019-2020)

4.4 Company Profiles {Business Overview, Product/Service Specifications, Financials (2018-2020), SWOT Analysis, Key Development Activities}

Chapter 5: North America: Structured Finance Market Size by Revenue [USD M] (2016-2026)

5.1 Structured Finance Market Analysis by Country

5.2 Market Size by Type [, Asset-backed securities (ABS), Collateralized debt obligations (CBO) & Mortgage-backed securities (MBS)]

5.3 Market Size by Application [Large Enterprise & Medium Enterprise]

Chapter 6: Europe: Structured Finance Market Size by Revenue [USD M] (2016-2026)

6.1. Structured Finance Market Analysis by Country

