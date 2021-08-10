Regulatory Technology Market to Get a New Boost | Actico, Fenergo, Compendor

AMA Research recently released research coverage on Global Regulatory Technology Market that evaluates and provides market size, trend, and estimation to 2026. The Regulatory Technology market study provides ready-to-access and self-analyzed study with significant research data proves to be a useful document for managers, industry consultants and key executives to better understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and competitors development activities.

Key Players in This Report Include:

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation (United States), RELX Group (Accuity) (United Kingdom), PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) (United Kingdom), Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (United State), Actico Gmbh (Germany), Fenergo Ltd (Ireland), MetricStream Inc. (United States), Broadridge Financial Solutions (United States), Compendor GmbH (Germany), Infrasoft Technologies (India), Jumio (United States), Trulioo (Canada)

Download Sample Copy of Regulatory Technology market @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/52943-global-regulatory-technology-market

What is Regulatory Technology Market:

Recently, money laundering and terrorist funding have been increased across the globe. Thus, to limit these vulnerabilities adoption of regulatory technologies is pretty necessary. Moreover, growing digital financial transactions and fueling international trades will also significantly increase the demand over the forecasted period. Regulatory technology which is also known as “RegTech” has escalated the applications of newly adopted services/technologies including Natural Language Processing (NLP), Big Data, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and many others. RegTech manages all the regulatory challenges within the financial industry as it solves regulations and compliances more efficiently and effectively.

Influencing Trends:

Growing Adoption of Know Your Customer (KYC) Laws

Adoption of Artificial Intelligence in Fraud Detection





Growth Drivers:

Increasing Need for Regulations in Financial Sector

Rising Instances of Money Laundering and Terrorist Funding





Gaps and Opportunities:

Continues Integration of Regulatory Technology with Variety of Operations Applications

Growing Digitalization in Financial Sector and Increasing Financial Regulations



The Global Regulatory Technology Market Scope and Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Compliance & Risk Management, Identity Management, Regulatory Reporting, Fraud Management, Regulatory Intelligence, Others), Organization Size (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises)

Have Customization? Market an Enquiry Now @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/52943-global-regulatory-technology-market

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Turkey, Egypt and Rest of MEA.)

(South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Turkey, Egypt and Rest of MEA.) North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

(United States, Canada & Mexico) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of LATAM.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of LATAM.) Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Netherlands Nordic nations, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

(the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Netherlands Nordic nations, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, Australia and Rest of APAC Countries).



Major highlights from Table of Contents:

Regulatory Technology Market Study Coverage:

Evaluate Market Competitiveness; Analysing Major manufacturers, emerging player’s growth story, and key business segments analysis of Regulatory Technology market.

Regulatory Technology Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

Regulatory Technology Market Size by Region Regulatory Technology Market, Profiles of players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, value chain, financials, and other development factors.

Important Sections Covered in Regulatory Technology Market Report:

Regulatory Technology Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers

Regulatory Technology Market Competition by Manufacturers

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Regulatory Technology Market

Regulatory Technology Capacity and Production*, Revenue (Value) by Region (2021-2026)

Regulatory Technology Supply (Production), Consumption, Export-Import* by Region (2021-2026)

Regulatory Technology Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Regulatory Technology Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing

Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry Road map and value chain Market Factors Analysis.

** wherever applicable



Read Complete Summary and Table of Content @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/52943-global-regulatory-technology-market

Contact US:

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

AMA Research & Media LLP

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/