Art Gallery Management Software Market SWOT Analysis by Key Players- Artlogic, ArtBase, exhibit-E

List of Key Players Profiled in the study includes market overview, business strategies, financials, Development activities, Market Share and SWOT analysis:

Art Galleria (Australia), Artlogic (United Kingdom), Masterpiece Solutions (United States), ArtFundi (South Africa), ArtBinder (United States), ArtBase (United States), Artafact (United States), Itgallery (Sri Lanka), exhibit-E (United States), Elms Publishing (United States)

Brief Overview on Art Gallery Management Software:

Art Gallery Management Software designed to help galleries, artists and collectors create, share, and manage art collections. It lets businesses maintain details about clients, suppliers, and artists along with corresponding purchases, conversations, offers, and more in a centralized database. It enables users to store customer contacts in a centralized database and utilize the exhibition calendar to view upcoming events.

Key Market Trends:

High Adoption of Cloud-based Services

Opportunities:

Increase in Disposable Income of Consumers

Growing Trend of Collecting Paintings & Different Arts

Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Number of Art Galleries& Museums and Rising Internet Penetration Around the Globe

Growing E-commerce Industry

Challenges:

Lack of High-Speed Internet Connectivity in Some Under Developing Region

Segmentation of the Global Art Gallery Management Software Market:

by Application (Art Galleries, Artists Studios, Collectors, Other), Pricing (Subscription-based, License-based), Deployment Model (Cloud-based, On-premises)

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data – 2016-2020

The base year for estimation – 2020

Recent Estimated Year – 2021

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]



