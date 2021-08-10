K-12 Education Technology Spend Market Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Growth | Blackboard, Knewton, Ellucian

Latest business intelligence report released on Global K-12 Education Technology Spend Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand K-12 Education Technology Spend market outlook.

List of Key Players Profiled in the study includes market overview, business strategies, financials, Development activities, Market Share and SWOT analysis:

Educomp Solutions (India), Next Education (India), TAL Education Group (China), Tata Class Edge (India), Blackboard Inc. (United States), Cengage Learning (United States), Ellucian (United States), Knewton (United States)

Brief Overview on K-12 Education Technology Spend:

K-12 refers to kindergarten to twelfth class. Increasing e-commerce and awareness about education expected to potentially grow the market. Further, the rising practice of new technologies such as 3D printing, digital storytelling, and virtual tours, and drones expected to propagate the Global K-12 education technology spend market. In addition, rising demand from the developing countries owing to growth in education sector expected to drive the demand for K-12 education technology spend market over the forecast period.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing use of Advanced Technology in Key International Schools

Growth in the E-Learning Platform

Opportunities:

Growing E-Learning Technology Start-ups

Rising Demand from the Developing Economies

Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing E-Commerce in Developing Economies

Growing awareness about E-Learning Globally

Challenges:

Lack of Awareness in the Low and Middle Income Group Countries

Segmentation of the Global K-12 Education Technology Spend Market:

by Type (Educational PC, Interactive displays, Classroom wearables), Application (Pre-Primary School, Primary School, Middle School, High School, Others), Component (Hardware, Software, Solution, Support, Others)

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data – 2016-2020

The base year for estimation – 2020

Recent Estimated Year – 2021

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]



Summarized Extracts from TOC of Global K-12 Education Technology Spend Market Study

Chapter 1: Exclusive Summary of the K-12 Education Technology Spend market

Chapter 2: Objective of Study and Research Scope the K-12 Education Technology Spend market

Chapter 3: Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis

Chapter 4: Market Segmentation by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2026

Chapter 5: Decision Framework

Chapter 6: Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 8: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

