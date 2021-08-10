HD Voice Market to See Major Growth by 2026 | Orange, Avaya, Polycom

Latest business intelligence report released on Global HD Voice Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand HD Voice market outlook.

List of Key Players Profiled in the study includes market overview, business strategies, financials, Development activities, Market Share and SWOT analysis:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden), AT&T Inc. (United States), Orange S.A. (France), Avaya (United States), Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States), Verizon Communications Inc. (United States), Polycom, Inc. (United States), Alcatel-Lucent S.A. (France), Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany), Broadcom Corporation (United States)

Brief Overview on HD Voice:

Over the past couple of decades, the global telecommunication infrastructure has been increased robustly with respect to technological advancements in the telecommunication equipment. Thus, the demand for HD voice devices will grow over the forecasted period. In addition to this, HD (High Definition) Voice Service Providers have increased the adoption of Voice Over LTE (Volte) which provides Comparatively Better Quality and Speed over HD Voice. HD voice is a next-generation technology that offers comparatively higher voice quality for calls using both mobile and fixed networks. The primary restraint behind the business growth of HD voice in this market is volatile telecommunication standards and the lack of codec interoperability which leads to limit accessibility and connectivity of the devices. HD voice stands for high definition voice.

Key Market Trends:

Upsurging Adoption of Voice Over LTE (Volte) which provides Comparatively Better Quality and Speed over HD Voice

Continuously Changing Voice over Internet Models which will Increase Profitability

Opportunities:

Minimum Infrastructural Development & Post Purchase Maintainance

Continues Research and Developments in HD Voice Development

Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Smart Phone Industry as well as Telecommunication Infrastructure

Growing Adoption of Telecommunication Advancements in Small and Medium Enterprises

Challenges:

Lack of Universal Telecommunication Standards might Complicate Business Process

Lack of Skilled Workforce and Infrastructural Development from Underdeveloped Regions

Segmentation of the Global HD Voice Market:

by Application (Video Conferencing , Audio Conferencing , Web Conferencing , Multimedia Conferencing , Audio Broadcast , Announcement Services), Platform (Mobile , Broadband , Others), End User (Enterprise User, Consumer)

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data – 2016-2020

The base year for estimation – 2020

Recent Estimated Year – 2021

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]



Summarized Extracts from TOC of Global HD Voice Market Study

Chapter 1: Exclusive Summary of the HD Voice market

Chapter 2: Objective of Study and Research Scope the HD Voice market

Chapter 3: Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis

Chapter 4: Market Segmentation by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2026

Chapter 5: Decision Framework

Chapter 6: Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 8: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

