Digital Transformation In Retail Market Giants Spending is Going to Boom | NVIDIA, Sentient technologies, Salesforce

List of Key Players Profiled in the study includes market overview, business strategies, financials, Development activities, Market Share and SWOT analysis:

IBM (United States), Microsoft (United States), Amazon Web Services (United States), Oracle (United States), SAP (Germany), Intel (United States), NVIDIA (United States), Google (United States), Sentient technologies (United States), Salesforce (United States), EBay Inc. (United States), Flipkart Inc. (Singapore), Snapdeal.com (India), Tesco Pvt. Ltd (United Kingdom)

Brief Overview on Digital Transformation In Retail:

Digital transformation in retail refers to digital technologies for the new business model in order to enhance customer experience and improved revenue streams. Further, it provides collaboration between multiple levels such as technologies, staff, and processes for the smooth operational process. Retail industry gradually shifting towards app and web-based services which offer an interactive user experience. Technological development to enhance retail operations with AI, cloud-based services and big data analytics expected to drive the digital transformation in the retail industry.

Key Market Trends:

Retailers Focusing on Personalized Promotions over Mobile Devices

Growing Adoption of Digital Signages and kiosk among Off-line Retailers

Opportunities:

Rising Demand of Cloud-Based Technology in Inventory and Supply Chain Management

Market Growth Drivers:

Rising Application of AI and Cloud-Based Technology in Retail Industry

Increasing Usage of Social Media and Digital Marketing for Improved Promotional Strategy

Emphasizing on Innovative Mobile Logistics System

Challenges:

Difficulty in Integration of Application through an Application Program Interface (API)

Segmentation of the Global Digital Transformation In Retail Market:

by Type (Online Retail, Offline Retail), Application (Product Recommendation and Planning, Customer Relationship Management, Visual Search, Virtual Assistant, Price Optimization, Payment Services Management, Supply Chain Management and Demand Planning, Others), Accesibility (Mobile Application, Website)

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data – 2016-2020

The base year for estimation – 2020

Recent Estimated Year – 2021

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]



Summarized Extracts from TOC of Global Digital Transformation In Retail Market Study

Chapter 1: Exclusive Summary of the Digital Transformation In Retail market

Chapter 2: Objective of Study and Research Scope the Digital Transformation In Retail market

Chapter 3: Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis

Chapter 4: Market Segmentation by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2026

Chapter 5: Decision Framework

Chapter 6: Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 8: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

