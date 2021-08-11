Gamification in Education Market is Booming Worldwide with Sweetrush, Cognizant, Microsoft

Latest business intelligence report released on Global Gamification in Education Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Gamification in Education market outlook.

Brief Overview on Gamification in Education:

Gamification in education is the activity of involving certain elements, designs, principles, and characteristics of Games in an educational environment or in the learning process which enhances the engagement, loyalty, motivation, productivity, and grasping ability of an individual, thus, in short, creating a gameful experience while learning in educational surroundings. Such processes can also help assess the students without making them feel the burden of excessive exams, with help of gaming elements like leader boards, virtual currency to buy virtual gifts, and other benefits. The Gamification in Education industry is in its embryo or beginning years, with the trend of Gamification beginning to take pace globally.

Key Market Trends:

Improvement of Internet Infrastructure has Led to Rising in Demand for Cloud Computing Solutions

Opportunities:

Growing Use of AR and VR in Gamification

Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Adoption by E-learning and Corporate Training Firms

Increased Investment in Augmented and Virtual Reality Along with Mobile Accessible Cloud Computing

Challenges:

Limited Investment in End-User Infrastructure

Segmentation of the Global Gamification in Education Market:

by Application (Academic, Corporate Training, Others), Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Deployment Type (On-premises, Cloud-based), Offering (Software, Services)

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data – 2016-2020

The base year for estimation – 2020

Recent Estimated Year – 2021

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]



Summarized Extracts from TOC of Global Gamification in Education Market Study

Chapter 1: Exclusive Summary of the Gamification in Education market

Chapter 2: Objective of Study and Research Scope the Gamification in Education market

Chapter 3: Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis

Chapter 4: Market Segmentation by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2026

Chapter 5: Decision Framework

Chapter 6: Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 8: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

