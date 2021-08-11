Mileage Tracking Software Market May Set New Growth Story | ADDCENTIA, Everlance, Microsoft

AMA Research recently released research coverage on Global Mileage Tracking Software Market that evaluates and provides market size, trend, and estimation to 2026. The Mileage Tracking Software market study provides ready-to-access and self-analyzed study with significant research data proves to be a useful document for managers, industry consultants and key executives to better understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and competitors development activities.

Key Players in This Report Include:

ADDCENTIA (United States), CarData Consultants Inc. (United States), Everlance (United States), Fyle Inc. (India), HURDLR, INC. (United States), Microsoft (United States), MileCatcher, Inc. (United States), Motus, LLC (United States), Selenity (United Kingdom), SureMileage (United States), Street Smart Mobile (United States), TRIPLOG MILEAGE (United States), Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd. (India)

What is Mileage Tracking Software Market:

The global mileage tracking software is expected to grow at a slow pace during the forecast period, according to the AMA study. The reason behind slowing down of the growth is the impact of COVID-19 pandemic across the world and declining economy of different industries is expected to be one of the major factors expected to restrain the growth of the market for the next few years.

Influencing Trends:

Implementation of Artificial Intelligence in Mileage Tracking Software



Growth Drivers:

Rising Demand for Automation in Transportation & Logistics Industry

Growth in Cloud-based Operational Platforms

Increasing Number of Travel Enterprises Across the World



Gaps and Opportunities:

Opportunities in Asia Pacific Region Propelled by the Countries Such as India, China, and Japan

The Global Mileage Tracking Software Market Scope and Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Expense Reports, Setup, Travel Management, Tracking, Reimbursement, Client Invoicing, Others), Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Platform (Windows, IOS, Android), Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud-based)

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Turkey, Egypt and Rest of MEA.)

(South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Turkey, Egypt and Rest of MEA.) North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

(United States, Canada & Mexico) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of LATAM.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of LATAM.) Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Netherlands Nordic nations, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

(the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Netherlands Nordic nations, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, Australia and Rest of APAC Countries).



Major highlights from Table of Contents:

Mileage Tracking Software Market Study Coverage:

Evaluate Market Competitiveness; Analysing Major manufacturers, emerging player’s growth story, and key business segments analysis of Mileage Tracking Software market.

Mileage Tracking Software Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

Mileage Tracking Software Market Size by Region Mileage Tracking Software Market, Profiles of players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, value chain, financials, and other development factors.

Important Sections Covered in Mileage Tracking Software Market Report:

Mileage Tracking Software Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers

Mileage Tracking Software Market Competition by Manufacturers

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Mileage Tracking Software Market

Mileage Tracking Software Capacity and Production*, Revenue (Value) by Region (2021-2026)

Mileage Tracking Software Supply (Production), Consumption, Export-Import* by Region (2021-2026)

Mileage Tracking Software Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Mileage Tracking Software Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing

Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry Road map and value chain Market Factors Analysis.

** wherever applicable



