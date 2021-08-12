Pitch Coke Market to Register Growth of ~9.7%, See Why

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 133 pages on title ‘2021-2027 Global and Regional Pitch Coke Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions and important players such as Mitsubishi Chemical, Shamokin Carbons, RESORBENT, NSCC, Baosteel Chemical, Tianjin Yunhai Carbon, Jining Carbon, Shaanxi Coal and Chemical Industry Group, Asbury Carbons, Ningxia Wanboda, PMC Tech, RuTGERS Group.

Summary

The global Pitch Coke market was valued at 23.58 Million USD in 2020 and will grow with a CAGR of 9.7% from 2020 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Pitch coke is produced from coal tar that appears during coke production. Pitch cokes are an essential raw material for building production equipment for semiconductor or solar array panel. It is also used as a raw material for the anode in aluminum smelting.Pitch coke downstream are wide, and the major fields are aluminum industry and graphite electrodes etc. In recent years, social economy has developed rapidly. For demand market of Pitch coke, there is also a certain space in the next few years, especially in the Chinese market which is increasing with the rapid development of downstream industry.

By Market Verdors:

Mitsubishi Chemical

Shamokin Carbons

RESORBENT

NSCC

Baosteel Chemical

Tianjin Yunhai Carbon

Jining Carbon

Shaanxi Coal and Chemical Industry Group

Asbury Carbons

Ningxia Wanboda

PMC Tech

RuTGERS Group

By Types:

Type I

Type II

By Applications:

Aluminum Electrode Material

Carbon Specialties Material

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

