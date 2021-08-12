Glue Stick: Manufacturing Process, Plant Project Report, Industry Trends, Business Plan, Machinery Requirements, Raw Materials, Cost and Revenue 2021-2026

A glue stick is a solid adhesive widely available in twist, push-up, or capped tube packaging. It comes in different sticking strength, which assists in making greeting cards, preparing school projects, and completing other art and craft activities.
As it is easy to use, convenient and assists in maintaining cleanliness, it finds application in schools, homes, colleges, and offices worldwide.
The rising preference for customized products has positively influenced the trend of Do It Yourself (DIY) projects. This represents one of the key factors catalyzing the demand for glue sticks around the world.
Besides this, glue sticks are the most preferred methods of gluing among children in schools as they aid in quick and accurate sticking of paper.
They are also used during paper crafting and scrapbook activities. Furthermore, glue sticks are employed in corporate offices for sealing envelopes and applying labels on files and folders.
Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally, and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
