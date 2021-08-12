Peanut Butter Manufacturing Plant Project Report, Industry Trends, Business Plan, Machinery Requirements, Raw Materials, Cost and Revenue 2021-2026

Peanut butter refers to a paste made by ground roasted peanuts. It offers protein, fiber, unsaturated fats, and various micronutrients, such as zinc, Vitamin E, magnesium, potassium, etc.

Owing to its nutritional profile, peanut butter is used in the preparation of several food products, including brownies, cakes, cornbread, salads, rolls, frostings, chocolates, etc.

The rising prevalence of obesity is encouraging consumers to shift towards healthier snack and breakfast options, including peanut butter. The growing health awareness towards the consumption of plant-based proteins represents one of the key factors driving the global market.

Moreover, numerous key players are adopting innovative marketing strategies to reach a broader consumer base on account of the elevating competition. Furthermore, the wide availability of several product variants, such as crunchy, creamy, natural, honey roasted, reduced fat, etc., is also acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Apart from this, the increasing levels of urbanization and inflating disposable incomes of consumers are anticipated to propel the growth of the peanut butter market over the forecasted period.

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally, and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

The project report on peanut butter covers the following aspects:

Market Snapshot (Market Performance, Segments, Regional Insights, Covid-19 Impact and outlook)

Manufacturing Process:

Project Details, Requirements, and Costs Involved

Project Economics

Regulatory Procedures and Approval

Key Success and Risk Factors

