Food Automation Market to Get a New Boost | Fortive, Scandinova Systems, GEA Group

The report covers the Global Food Automation Market, including different industry elements and growth inclinations. It allows complete assessment of current and future scenario about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. The statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends.

List of Key Players Profiled in the study includes market overview, business strategies, financials, Development activities, Market Share and SWOT analysis:

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), ABB Ltd (Switzerland), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (United States), Scandinova Systems Ab (Sweden), Siemens AG (Germany), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan) , Schneider Electric SE (France), GEA Group (Germany), Fortive Corporation (United States), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan)

Brief Overview on Food Automation:

Food automation is a technology which is widely used in processing industries. It serves as a cost-effective solution by enhancing resource management, improving productivity, better quality management and decreasing security risks. Today everything is getting digitally advanced so are our food industries getting advanced by using food automation technique in processing and packing the food in order to deliver the better quality to the consumers. Across the verticals many small and medium scale companies are improving their productivity by the help of factory automation.

Key Market Trends:

Adoption of Food Automation in Order to Reduces the Waste and Energy Consumption and Ensuring Product Safety.

Rising Demand for Productivity, Quality and Profitability in Food Industries

Opportunities:

Food Automation Owing to Increasing Demand for Processed and Beverage Products

Demand for Advanced Machinery with High Productivity and Efficiency

Market Growth Drivers:

Stringent Food Safety Regulations Regarding the Food Hygiene.

Technological Advancements in the Automation Industry

Challenges:

Difficulty in Training and Managing Labour

Fundamental Shift in Consumer Preferences Towards Ready-to-Eat and Packaged food

Segmentation of the Global Food Automation Market:

by Type (Motors & Generators, Motor Controls, Discrete Controller Systems & Visualization, Rotary & Linear Products, Others), Application (Dairy, Bakery, Beverage, Confectionery, Fruits & Vegetables), Function Type (Packaging & Re-Packaging, Palletizing, Sorting & Grading, Picking & Placing, Processing)

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data – 2016-2020

The base year for estimation – 2020

Recent Estimated Year – 2021

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]



Summarized Extracts from TOC of Global Food Automation Market Study

Chapter 1: Exclusive Summary of the Food Automation market

Chapter 2: Objective of Study and Research Scope the Food Automation market

Chapter 3: Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis

Chapter 4: Market Segmentation by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2026

Chapter 5: Decision Framework

Chapter 6: Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 8: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

