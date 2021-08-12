Click Fraud Software Market May Set a New Epic Growth Story | PerimeterX, AdTector, Improvely

AMA Research recently released research coverage on Global Click Fraud Software Market that evaluates and provides market size, trend, and estimation to 2026. The Click Fraud Software market study provides ready-to-access and self-analyzed study with significant research data proves to be a useful document for managers, industry consultants and key executives to better understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and competitors development activities.

Key Players in This Report Include:

ClickGuard (United States), PerimeterX (United States), AdWatcher (United States), Statcounter (Ireland), AdTector (United States), ScroogeFrog (Estonia), Improvely (United States), Campaign Protection (United States), PPC Protect (United Kingdom), Click Guardian (United Kingdom)

What is Click Fraud Software Market:

Click fraud software helps to detect and/or protects against fraudulent clicks related to pay-per-click (PPC) advertising. Advertisers use these tools to detect manual or automated efforts to inflate click numbers on their ads. Click fraud software gathers data with each click, such as IP address, location, device information, etc. This data is analyzed and cross-referenced with the click fraud productsâ€™ repository of fraudulent activities and devices to determine whether a click should be deemed fraudulent. It offers features to immediately block any documented fraudulent clickers from seeing future ads. Click fraud software helps advertisers to access dashboards to review reporting and monitoring on threats and/or fraudulent activity.

Influencing Trends:

Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions



Growth Drivers:

Increasing Incidences of Click Frauds

Potent Cyber-attackers Leading to Rising in Cases of Cyber Threat

Increasing Need for Identifying Right Audience



Gaps and Opportunities:

Growing Social Media and Advertising

Growth in Demand from Developing Countries



The Global Click Fraud Software Market Scope and Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Subscription (Monthly, Quarterly, Annually), Deployment Model (On-Premises, Cloud-Based), Tool (Device Farms, SDK Spoofing Bots, Click Injection, Click Spam)

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Turkey, Egypt and Rest of MEA.)

(South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Turkey, Egypt and Rest of MEA.) North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

(United States, Canada & Mexico) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of LATAM.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of LATAM.) Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Netherlands Nordic nations, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

(the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Netherlands Nordic nations, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, Australia and Rest of APAC Countries).



