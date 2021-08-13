Cashew Milk: Manufacturing Process, Project Cost, Industry Trends, Raw Materials, and Forecast 2021-2026

Cashew milk is dairy-free, plant-based milk produced from cashews and water. As compared to regular milk, it contains higher levels of protein, magnesium, vitamins, healthy fats, and other plant substances. Cashew milk is commercially available in both sweetened and unsweetened varieties.

It has a rich, creamy texture and can be utilized as a key ingredient in coffee, soups, tea, salad dressing, and smoothies. The consumption of cashew milk is associated with various health benefits, including improved eye and skin health and reduced risks of heart diseases.

Increasing health-consciousness among individuals represents one of the key factors driving the global cashew milk market growth.

In line with this, the rising prevalence of lactose intolerance among consumers and the widespread adoption of veganism are contributing to the market growth.

Other factors, such as the easy product availability through both online and offline retail channels and the introduction of flavored variants, are creating a positive outlook for the market further.

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally, and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

The project report on cashew milk covers the following aspects:

Market Snapshot (Market Performance, Segments, Regional Insights, Covid-19 Impact, and outlook)

Manufacturing Process:

Project Details, Requirements, and Costs Involved

Project Economics

Regulatory Procedures and Approval

Key Success and Risk Factors

