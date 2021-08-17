3-Hydroxypropionic Acid Production Cost Analysis 2021: Price Trends, Manufacturing Process, Profit Margins, Raw Materials Costs, Land and Construction Costs – Syndicated Analytics

Syndicated Analytics’ latest report titled “3-Hydroxypropionic Acid Production Cost Analysis Report 2021-2026: Capital Investment, Manufacturing Process, Operating Cost, Raw Materials, Industry Trends and Revenue Statistics” includes all the essential aspects that are required to understand and venture into the 3-hydroxypropionic acid industry.

This report presents comprehensive and detailed insights regarding the primary process flow, raw material requirements, reactions involved, utility costs, operating costs, capital investments, pricing, and margins.

Hydroxypropionic acid, or 3-hydroxypropionic acid, refers to a carboxylic acid that is utilized as an intermediary in the breakdown of branched-chain propionic acid and amino acids.

It is a viscous liquid that is soluble in water, ethanol, and diethyl ether. 3-hydroxypropionic acid is employed in the production of various chemicals, including acrylic acid and 1,3-propanediol.

It is a value-added chemical manufactured from renewable resources, and in its polymerized form, 3-hydroxypropionic acid can be utilized for manufacturing bioplastic.

The rising environmental awareness is leading to an increased demand for bio-based chemical products, which is driving the 3-hydroxypropionic acid market.

Moreover, the implementation of stringent regulations by various government bodies to use bio-based products is further bolstering the product demand. Besides this, the growing demand for acrylates across several industries, such as fabrics, paints & coatings, adhesives, construction, etc., is also augmenting the market growth.

Additionally, the elevating product demand for coatings in the automotive and aerospace industries is anticipated to fuel the market growth in the coming years.

The report providing in-depth, comprehensive techno-economic analysis, including:

Market Trends

Major Regions

Key Manufacturers

Price Trends

Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements

Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

Raw Material Costs

Utility Costs

Labor Costs

Packaging Costs

Transportation Costs

Land and Construction Costs

Machinery Costs

Profit Margins

Product Pricing

