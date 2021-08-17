Salicylic Acid: Price Trend, Production Cost Analysis 2021, Price Trends, Manufacturing Process, Profit Margins, Raw Materials Costs, Land and Construction Costs – Syndicated Analytics

Syndicated Analytics’ latest report titled “ Salicylic Acid Production Cost Analysis Report 2021-2026: Capital Investment, Manufacturing Process, Operating Cost, Raw Materials, Industry Trends and Revenue Statistics” includes all the essential aspects that are required to understand and venture into the salicylic acid industry.

Salicylic acid refers to an organic white crystalline solid with the chemical formula C 7 H 6 O 3 . It can be naturally derived from various plants, such as Salix and willow tree, or manufactured synthetically from carbon dioxide and sodium phenolate.

Salicylic acid exhibits several properties, such as fungicidal, keratolytic, anti-microbial, comedolytic, anti-inflammatory, etc. As a result, it finds numerous applications in the healthcare and cosmetics industries.

The rising demand for salicylic acid from the pharmaceutical industry is driving the global market. Salicylic acid is widely utilized to manufacture various medicines, including acetylsalicylic acid (aspirin), salicylic acid amine, phenyl salicylate, methyl salicylate, sodium salicylate, etc.

Furthermore, increasing product use in the cosmetics industry to produce items that help in moisturizing the skin, treating acne, and lessening skin discoloration is also augmenting the market growth.

Besides this, the elevating consumption of derivatives of salicylic acid, including chlorine salicylate and methyl salicylate as an ointment for joint and muscle pain, is anticipated to further bolster the market growth in the coming years.

