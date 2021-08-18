Global Doors Market to be driven by the increasing preference for wooden doors in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Doors Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global doors market, assessing the market based on its segments like material, type, mechanism, application, and major regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 135 billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5.1%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 182 billion

The market for doors has seen substantial growth due to factors such as the thriving construction sector and increasing infrastructural investments. Also, increased knowledge across different industries offers an enormous market opportunity for key players in the doors market. The business is further aided by the world’s expanding population in emerging economies. Recording studios, shopping malls, and business buildings, among others, have increased their demand for sound insulation doors. Furthermore, the market is likely to benefit from the increased demand for replacement doors from the renovation sector, as rehabilitation is a significant part of the construction industry. The increased demand for automatic doors, owing to rapid technology improvements and the growth of smart city projects, is likely to benefit the industry throughout the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

A door is a barrier that is placed at the entry of a building, room, vehicle, or the framework of a cupboard. A door can be hinged, sliding, or revolving, and the owner can open or close it with a key.

Based on the material, the industry is divided into:

Wood

Glass

Metal

Plastic

Others

Based on the type, the industry is divided into:

Interior Doors Manual Automatic

Exterior Doors Manual Automatic



Based on the mechanism, the industry is divided into:

Swinging Doors

Sliding Doors

Folding Doors

Revolving Doors

Others

Based on the application, the industry is divided into:

Sound Insulation Doors

Fire Protection Doors

Moisture Resistant and Wet Room Doors

Smoke Protection Doors

Radiation Protection Doors

Burglary Protection Doors

Others

The regional markets for doors include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Geographically, the Asia Pacific door industry is primarily driven by the region’s rising urbanisation and growing infrastructure developments. The market expansion has been aided by rising population, rising living standards, and a burgeoning economy in developing countries such as India and China. The market is likely to benefit from the increased development of residential, industrial, and commercial buildings in the region over the forecast period. Because of the increased safety and security offered by the product, automatic outside doors are expected to gain traction in the forecast period. Furthermore, automatic outside doors are available in a variety of styles, forms, colours, finishes, and patterns. The market is likely to benefit from expanding technical improvements in the construction sector over the forecast period; however, the product’s costly maintenance and difficult installation may stifle segment expansion. Wooden doors account for a substantial proportion of the market in terms of material and are expected to rise significantly during the forecast period. This is due to the long-standing usage of wood in households due to its durability and capacity to tolerate harsh climatic conditions. Wood also has corrosion resistance, durability, and strong insulating capabilities. Wood is expertly constructed to offer the home or office a luxurious appeal. The increased development of residential buildings is expected to boost demand for wooden doors over the forecast period. Meanwhile, demand for glass to prepare modern interior doors to optimise the distribution of natural light in homes and enhance the aesthetics of commercial spaces and offices is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Agta Record Ltd, American Automatic Doors, Inc., Assa Abloy Group, Geze GmbH, Gilgen Door Systems AG, Dormakaba Holding AG, Unternehmensgruppe Gretsch-Unitas, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

