Latin America Roofing Materials Market to be Driven by Growing Construction Sector in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Latin America Roofing Materials Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Latin America roofing materials market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2016-2026), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on the request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/latin-america-roofing-materials-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 5.5 billion (Latin America Roofing Market)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4.5% (Latin America Roofing Market)

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 7.2 billion (Latin America Roofing Market)

The growth of the roofing materials market is fuelled by the building industry, rapid urbanisation, and technological advancements. Furthermore, technical advancements such as green roofing, environmentally sound roofing materials, and roof inspection drones have raised demand for roofing products. The high construction cost of roofing systems, on the other hand, is expected to stifle the roofing market’s expansion. Due to the popularity of eco-friendly roofing technology and increased investments in the real-estate market, the residential segment is projected to rise the most. The rise in income levels, rapid urbanisation and industrialisation, along with increased government effort to invest in infrastructure development are all contributing to the market acceleration.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

The process of applying an external covering to a building’s roof is known as roofing. It is possible for the exterior coating to be self-supporting or to be sustained by systems under it. Tiles are being commonly used by customers and developers alike as they are becoming concerned about the environment. Clay and concrete tiles are particularly popular because they are long-lasting and have a demonstrated beneficial effect on the climate.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/latin-america-roofing-materials-market

On the basis of type, the roofing materials market is divided into:

Asphalt Shingles

Metal

Concrete and Clay Tiles

Elastomers and Plastic

Others

On the basis of application, the roofing market can be bifurcated into:

The regional markets for the product include:

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Others

Market Trends

Rapid urbanisation in developing markets has boosted the expansion of the construction industry, which in turn has boosted demand growth. There has been an increase in demand for new energy-efficient technologies such as green roofing, which eliminates power waste by reducing air conditioning use over time while also enhancing air quality and extending the roof’s life cycle. Furthermore, programmes focusing on energy-efficient measures, such as renovating existing buildings and replacing old roofs with new ones, are propelling the roofing industry forward. Due to evolving habits and growing urbanisation in Latin America, the construction of commercial buildings such as multiplexes and retail malls have aided the industry growth.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are BMI Group, Owens Corning, Etex SA, Megaflex Ltd., and Dextra Group, among others . The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:

Global Scar Treatment Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/scar-treatment-market

Global Pneumatic Cylinder Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/pneumatic-cylinder-market

Global Opioid Use Disorder Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/opioid-use-disorder-market

Global Connected Living Room Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/connected-living-room-market

Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs) Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/proton-pump-inhibitors-market

Global Orthopaedic Biomaterials Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/orthopedic-biomaterials-market

Global Sacral Nerve Stimulation Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/sacral-nerve-stimulation-market

India Frozen Potato Products Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/india-frozen-potato-products-market

Global Ostomy Care And Accessories Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/ostomy-care-and-accessories-market

Global Postoperative Pain Therapeutics Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/postoperative-pain-therapeutics-market

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Steven Luke, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Read More: https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/2021/08/latin-america-roofing-market.html

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/