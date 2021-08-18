Global Data Warehousing Market to be Driven by Increasing Amount of Data Generation in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Data Warehousing Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global data warehousing market, assessing the market based on its segments like data type, deployment type, organisations, applications and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 40 billion

The data warehousing industry is developing due to factors such as the increasing volume of data generated by businesses and the growing demand for Business Intelligence (BI) to gain a competitive advantage. The massive amounts of data generated by many market verticals places an enormous strain on existing company infrastructure, forcing them to build effective, portable, and scalable data warehousing storage technologies. This knowledge may be exploited by using specialised data analysis and BI software to provide customers with meaningful market analytics for improved operation performance, stronger decision management, greater customer engagement, and increased sales streams. North America has contributed significantly to the overall market share of data warehousing in recent years, continually producing huge amounts of data from many sources in this field, owing to its early embrace of the technology. Furthermore, the engagement of most of the key players in data warehousing, regulation, and enforcement policies is fueling the growth of this industry.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

A data warehouse is a relational database designed to evaluate and process queries. Businesses, in general, use data warehousing because the data processed by these warehouses is huge in scope. The warehouse contains data derived from previous transactions, as well as data from a variety of other sources.

By data type, the market is bifurcated into:

Structured

Unstructured

On the basis of deployment model, the market is divided into:

On-Premise

Cloud

Hybrid

Based on organisation type, the market is segmented into:

Large Enterprises

SMEs

On the basis of offering, the market is categorised into:

Statistical Analysis

Data Mining Tools

ETL Solutions

Others

By application, the market is divided into:

Retail

Telecom and IT

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Government

Others

The regional markets for the product include:

North America

Europe

the Asia Pacific

Latin America

the Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The development of cloud technology has helped the data warehousing sector to grow in recent years. Cloud computing enables increased capacity through a data warehousing-optimized architecture. Budget constraints and the time required to create in-house applications are the major drivers of cloud-based data warehousing technology deployments. Overhead costs are reduced when cloud technologies are used since room and cooling expenditures are eliminated. Data storage on-site might become exceedingly expensive if processing resources and storage have different scalability. Cloud warehouses can rapidly scale to handle as many or as few processing requests as needed, making them very cost-effective. Cloud data warehousing is getting a lot of traction among businesses because it offers a lot of benefits, such as numerous data types support, on-demand processing, indefinite capacity, and cheap pricing structures.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Amazon Web Services, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Teradata Corporation, Dell Inc. and Cloudera, Inc. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

