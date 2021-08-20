Global Apheresis Market to be Driven by Growing Technological Advancements in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Apheresis Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Apheresis Market assessing the market based on its segments like product, technology, procedure, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 1.52 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-26): 5%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 2.35 Billion

In the global apheresis industry, North America is one of the most important regions. Growing technological improvements, expanded prospects for apheresis medications, and the prevalence of a significant number of patients suffering from various chronic conditions has fuelled the growth of this market in North America. Europe is another important market for the goods, which is followed by Asia Pacific. In the meantime, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at a respectable rate during the forecast period. Due to expanding demand for diverse blood components for patients, rapid developments in the region’s healthcare system, and rising healthcare spending, the Asia Pacific apheresis business is booming.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Apheresis is a surgical procedure that involves separating a donor’s or a patient’s blood into distinct components in order to retrieve one component. The remaining blood products are initially reintroduced into the bloodstream of the patient or donor. Separation of the component is accomplished by two processes: centrifugation and filtration.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into:

Based on technology, the product can be segmented into:

Centrifugation

Membrane Separation

Based on procedure, the apheresis industry is classified into:

Plasmapheresis

Leukapheresis

Erythrocytapheresis

Plateletpheresis

Others

The industry finds its diverse applications into:

Renal Diseases

Haematological Diseases

Autoimmune Diseases

Neurological Diseases

Others

The report also covers regional market like North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Market Trend

The global apheresis market is being propelled forward by the growth in demand for blood components around the world, as well as increased government efforts to encourage blood donation. Acute disseminated encephalomyelitis, autoimmune haemolytic anaemia, and cardiac neonatal lupus are among the most recently approved apheresis indications. The market has grown as a result of rising demand for diverse blood components, the complexity of surgical operations, and a growth in the number of injuries around the world. On the other hand, a scarcity of skilled practitioners and the hazards connected with the apheresis procedure are anticipated to limit the market growth.

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Nikkiso Co., Ltd., Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, and Terumo Bct, Inc, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

