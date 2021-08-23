Furfuryl Alcohol Production Cost Analysis Report 2021, Price Trends, Raw Materials Costs, Profit Margins, Land and Construction Costs 2026 | Syndicated Analytics

The latest report by Syndicated Analytics titled “Furfuryl Alcohol Production Cost Analysis Report 2021-2026: Capital Investment, Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials, Operating Cost, Industry Trends and Revenue Statistics” offers the requisite knowledge one requires before foraying into the furfuryl alcohol industry. The report encompasses exhaustive insights pertaining to pricing, margins, utility costs, operating costs, capital investments, raw material requirements, and primary process flow, which is based on the latest economic data. It is a must-read report for new entrants, investors, researchers, consultants, and business strategists that assists them in understanding the acetic acid industry in a better manner to make informed business decisions.

Furfuryl alcohol refers to an organic compound containing a furan replaced with a hydroxymethyl group. It can be naturally obtained from the oil of roasted coffee and is synthetically made by the catalytic hydrogenation of furfural. Furfuryl alcohol is primarily utilized as a solvent and in the synthesis of furan resins that are used in thermoset polymer matrix composites, adhesives, coatings, cement, etc. It has extensive applications as a chemical intermediate, polymer intermediate, lubricant, dispersing agent, etc.

The increasing utilization of furfuryl alcohol in chemical synthesis for manufacturing polymers is currently driving the market growth. In line with this, furfuryl alcohol is used as a chemical intermediate to synthesize vitamin C, lysine, and levulinic acid. Furfural, which is derived from waste biomass, such as sugar cane bagasse or corncobs, helps in reducing carbon footprints. The launch of numerous sustainability programs by various government bodies for promoting green chemical manufacturing processes is also augmenting the market growth. Additionally, furfuryl alcohol is widely utilized in the pharmaceutical industry as a chemical building block for medical drug synthesis. This, in turn, is expected to fuel the market growth in the coming years.

In case you need any specific business requirements, you can mention the same. We can customize the report based on the specific needs of the client.

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally, and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts, are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

