The growing Construction Industry will Drive the Global Barium Carbonate Market in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Barium Carbonate Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global barium carbonate market, assessing the market based on its segments like end-use, and major regions like the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 553 Billion

The global barium carbonate market is driven by the rising standard of living across the globe. Moreover, the market growth is aided by the properties of the chemical including thermal stability and unreactive nature, owing to which it finds its application in a wide variety of industries. The CRT television glass market accounts for a significant market for barium carbonate, further augmenting its growth. The global demand is currently witnessing a robust growth in the construction industry (particularly ceramic tiles, glass, bricks, and glazes) owing to the boom in the real estate market and other construction activities after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Barium carbonate (BaCO3) is a heavy, odourless, white coloured chemical. It is the most vital chemical amongst the barium chemicals and is sold commercially in granulated, powdered, or pure form. It does not disassociate spontaneously unless being exposed to some carbon source in the atmosphere and is used for its thermal stability.

On the basis of end uses, the barium carbonate market is segmented into:

Glass

Brick and Clay

Barium Ferrites

Photographic Paper Coatings

Others

The regional markets for barium carbonate include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The barium carbonate market is highly fragmented. Regionally, China, in the Asia Pacific, dominated the global barium carbonate market in 2020 owing to its high-end companies catering the infrastructure needs globally, followed by Japan and Others. By end-use, the glass manufacturing industry is projected to make the most use of the chemical where it finds its use to increase the refractive index. Additionally, its regular use in other industries like cathode-ray and television tubes aid the growing momentum of the market.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are AG CHEMI GROUP s.r.o., Brenntag North America, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd., Chemical Products Corporation, and Hebei Harmony Enterprise Co. Ltd. among few others. The report covers the market shares, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

