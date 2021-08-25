Global Interventional Radiology Market to be Driven by increasing advancements in technology and rising ageing population in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Interventional Radiology Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives in-depth analysis of the global interventional radiology market, assessing the market based on its segments like procedure, product, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2016-2026), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on the request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/interventional-radiology-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026):

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 20 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6.5%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 29.5 Billion

The major driving factors for market growth are increasing technological advances resulting in the availability of advanced diagnosis and imaging techniques, as well as the numerous benefits associated with this medical field such as cost effectiveness and faster recovery time, which are extremely important for the global geriatric population. Increasing levels of patient concern about radiation exposure associated with the use of these devices, combined with the high costs associated with these equipments, are serving as significant constraints for the interventional radiology industry.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Interventional radiology is a medical discipline that focuses on diagnosing and treating patients using minimally invasive image-guided techniques. In this medical specialty, radiological guidance systems and instruments such as x-ray, MRI, CT, fluoroscopy, and other modalities are used. The most common interventional radiological procedures performed using these techniques are for the evaluation of any underlying conditions that the patient might have that can be visualised by photographs.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/interventional-radiology-market

Based on the procedure, the interventional radiology market can be divided into:

Angioplasty

Angiography

Biopsy and Drainage

Embolization

Thrombolysis

Vertebroplasty

Nephrostomy

Others

Based on the product, the interventional radiology market can be divided into:

MRI Systems

Ultrasound Imaging Systems

CT Scanners

Angiography Systems

Fluoroscopy Systems

Biopsy Devices

Others

The interventional radiology market can be broadly categorised based on its applications into:

Cardiology

Urology and Nephrology

Oncology

Gastroenterology

Others

On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:

1 North America

1.1 United States of America

1.2 Canada

2 Europe

2.1 Germany

2.2 United Kingdom

2.3 France

2.4 Italy

2.5 Others

3 Asia Pacific

3.1 China

3.2 Japan

3.3 India

3.4 ASEAN

3.5 Others

4 Latin America

4.1 Brazil

4.2 Argentina

4.3 Mexico

4.4 Others

5 Middle East & Africa

5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3 Nigeria

5.4 South Africa

5.5 Others

Market Trends

The demand is being driven by the growing trend of minimally invasive procedures, which are more cost-effective and require less hospitalisation. Patients are handled rapidly using minimally invasive procedures and are normally discharged from the hospital the same day. The majority of these procedures necessitate the use of imaging equipment. The interventional radiology market is being driven by advancements in imaging technology, which provide surgeons with real-time images to show a detailed view of internal organs when diagnosing. Augmented reality and artificial intelligence are two main areas of progress. Unlike virtual reality, which allows doctors to see no actual images in their field of vision, augmented reality allows them to move objects (scopes and devices) within the body and communicate with its surroundings. Image-led approaches will benefit from this complex growth in a number of ways. Artificial intelligence detects defects and irregularities in medical images such as CT scans and X-rays using complex algorithms. Because of the large-scale existing healthcare infrastructure in North America, as well as the numerous market players and authorities focused on the implementation of advanced therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in their regions, the Asia-Pacific region will hold the largest market share for interventional radiology.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Carestream Health, Esaote S.P.A., GE Healthcare, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX), Koninklijke Philips N.V., Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens AG, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Samsung Medison, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:

Global Urease Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/urease-market

Global Torula Yeast Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/torula-yeast-market

Global Ultramarine Blue Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/ultramarine-blue-market

Global Synthetic Rutile Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/synthetic-rutile-market

Global Dextrose Anhydrous Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/dextrose-anhydrous-market

Global Cassia Essential Oil Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cassia-essential-oil-market

Global Three-Wheeled Motorcycle Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/three-wheeled-motorcycle

Global Sorbitan Monostearate Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/sorbitan-monostearate-market

Global Well Testing Services Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/well-testing-services-market

Global Potassium Metabisulphite Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/potassium-metabisulphite-market

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Steven Luke, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Visit Our Services: Procurement Intelligence

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/