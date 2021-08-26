Global Bromine Market to be Driven by the Increasing Demand for Bromine in Flame Retardants, Mercury Emission Control, Water Treatment, and Oil & Gas Drilling in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Bromine Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global bromine market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2016-2026), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on the request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/bromine-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 3.6 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 4.5 Billion

In 2020, the Asia Pacific area was one of the most important bromine markets. A increasing need for zinc-bromine flow batteries and rising use of flame-retardant products in Asia Pacific has fueled tremendous demand for organobromines. China is one of the region’s most important marketplaces.

China has one of the largest electronics manufacturing bases in the world. Smartphones, TVs, cables, and other electronic devices have seen the most increase in the electronics industry. The country not only meets domestic need for electronics, but it also exports them to other countries. Electronics production in China is predicted to increase as the middle-class population’s purchasing power grows, as does demand for electronic products exported from China. As the electronics and construction industries grow, demand for bromine-based batteries and flame retardants is likely to climb.

India is also a key market producer. Flame retardants, bromine-based batteries, translucent salt solutions, and other products employ bromine. India’s electronics market is one of the country’s largest and fastest-growing industries. As labour prices rise, many businesses are shifting production from China to India to meet rising demand. Electronics manufacturing is predicted to develop as a result of government initiatives such as Digital India. During the projection period, these factors are expected to enhance bromine demand in the region.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Bromine is a chemical that, through a variety of derivatives and compounds, is largely utilised as a fire retardant or fire prevention agent. These flame retardants are employed as inputs and end products in the manufacturing process.

Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/bromine-market

Based on type, the market is divided into:

Hydrogen Bromide

Organobromine

Bromide Salts

Others

Bromine finds wide application in the following segments:

Biocides

Flame Retardant

Bromine-Based Battery

Clear Brine Fluids (CBF)

Fine Chemicals

Agriculture Products

Others

The global regions for bromine market include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Between 2021 and 2026, bromine demand is predicted to rise significantly due to growing demand from the biocides, fire retardants, oil and gas drilling, plasma grafting, and PTA synthesis segments. Demand for bromine in a variety of industries, including cosmetics, textiles, pharmaceuticals, and agro-fumigants, is likely to drive up bromine consumption. In the coming years, bromine’s use in flame retardants is projected to continue to drive market expansion.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Israel Chemicals Ltd (ICL), LANXESS Corporation, Albemarle Corporation, Jordan Bromine Company (JBC), Tata Chemicals Ltd., and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:

Glycolic Acid Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/glycolic-acid-market

Ammunition Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/ammunition-market

Liquid Nitrogen Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/liquid-nitrogen-market

Alkyl Polyglucosides (APG) Biosurfactants Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/alkyl-polyglucosides-apg-biosurfactants-market

Synthetic Industrial Diamond Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/synthetic-industrial-diamond-market

Fibre Reinforced Polymer Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/fibre-reinforced-polymer-market

Copper Strips Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/copper-strips-market

Styrene Acrylonitrile Copolymer Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/styrene-acrylonitrile-copolymer-market

Biofuel Enzymes Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/biofuel-enzymes-market

Brewing Enzymes Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/brewing-enzymes-market

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person:-Ian Bell, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-516s6 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Explore our services: Procurement Research

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.

Content Source

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/