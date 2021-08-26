Global Food Logistics Market to be Driven by the Food and Beverage Industry Growth in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Food Logistics Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global food logistics market, assessing the market based on its segments, products, transportation mode, service type and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 101 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 8%

One of the main reasons for the growth of the food logistics industry is the strong growth in the food and beverage sector. Furthermore, rising demand for packaged and convenience foods is boosting industry growth. The rapid rise in the prevalence of e-commerce in the food and retail sectors is fuelling market growth. Because logistics is an important part of storing, transporting, and delivering goods purchased online, it has provided a positive boost to the market. Aside from that, the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) has allowed logistics companies to improve delivery capability. Other factors that are strongly driving the industry include improved distribution channels and infrastructure in developing countries, as well as the introduction of advanced technologies by logistics service providers to improve their business operations.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Logistics is the process of organising and moving goods from one location to storage in another. It also entails locating potential distributors and suppliers and assessing their efficiency and availability. In the food industry, logistics is critical; it is used to handle incoming goods, warehouse management, order fulfilment, and delivery process of finished and semi-finished goods.

Based on segments, the market is divided into:

Transportation

Packaging

Instrumentation

Based on products, the industry is segmented into:

Based on transportation mode, the market can be categorised as:

Airway

Seaway

Roadway

Railway

Based on service type, the market is divided into:

Cold Chain

Non-Cold Chain

On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:

1 North America

1.1 United States of America

1.2 Canada

2 Europe

2.1 Germany

2.2 United Kingdom

2.3 France

2.4 Italy

2.5 Others

3 Asia Pacific

3.1 China

3.2 Japan

3.3 India

3.4 ASEAN

3.5 Others

4 Latin America

4.1 Brazil

4.2 Argentina

4.3 Mexico

4.4 Others

5 Middle East & Africa

5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3 Nigeria

5.4 South Africa

5.5 Others

Market Trends

One of the market’s key drivers is rising internet penetration. The growth of the e-commerce sector like, online retail shopping, is fuelling market expansion. The market is also being driven by the evolution of services because of increased competition. The food logistics sector aims to reduce logistic cost and carbon footprints, as well as promote sustainability, by implementing cutting-edge information technology such as big data, blockchain, simulation, and system integration. Additionally, rising customer demand for global and imported goods is boosting industry growth. Furthermore, market growth is being aided by factors such as demographic trends and shelf life. Rising consumer demand for food safety and transparency in the food and beverage industry is also critical to industry growth.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are AmeriCold Logistics LLC, Dachser Group SE & Co. KG, AJC International, Inc, CJ Logistics Corporation, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., Matson, Inc., Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE & Co. KG, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

